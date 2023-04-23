Linus Ullmark left the ice with a few minutes left to play, which ordinarily isn’t a great thing for hockey goaltenders.
In this case, it only made the Boston Bruins appreciate him more.
Ullmark stopped 41 shots before leaving the game with 3:11 remaining after drawing a misconduct penalty — he wanted to fight Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk as the highlight of a late-game scrum — and the Bruins beat the Panthers, 6-2, on Sunday in Sunrise, Fla., to move one game away from the second round of the playoffs.
“I love it,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said of his goalie. “He’s all in.”
Taylor Hall had two goals and two assists, Jake DeBrusk scored twice, and the Bruins took a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series — with a chance to advance coming in Boston on Wednesday.
Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi also had goals for the Bruins, who got a second consecutive win on Florida ice. Hall’s goals came in the final 3:36, the second an empty-netter.
Tkachuk and Sam Bennett had goals for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for the Panthers.
Hall put it away with 3:36 left, getting behind Florida’s defense and beating Bobrovsky easily for a 5-2 edge that sent Panthers fans to the exits — possibly for the last time this season.
Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2 — At New York: Seth Jarvis scored twice as Carolina snapped an eight-game postseason road losing streak and pushed New York to the to the brink of elimination.
Sebastian Aho added a goal and two assists and Antti Raanta made 27 saves in helping the Hurricanes win on the road in the playoffs for the first time since the second round in 2021. Aho’s goal was his record-setting 20th in the postseason with Carolina, breaking the franchise record he shared with Eric Staal.
Martin Necas and Mackenzie MacEachern also scored and Stefan Noesen had two assists. The Hurricanes can wrap up the best-of-seven series in Game 5 at home on Tuesday night.
Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves.
Stars 3, Wild 2 — At St. Paul, Minn.: Tyler Seguin scored two power-play goals and Jake Oettinger made 33 saves to help the Dallas Stars bounce back from a lopsided loss and beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in Game 4 to even their first-round NHL playoff series.
Evgenii Dadonov gave the Stars a two-goal lead early in the third period just 8 seconds after escaping the penalty box. John Klingberg against his former team to bring the Wild within one. But Seguin delivered again after Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno took another contested penalty. Game 5 is in Dallas on Tuesday night.
