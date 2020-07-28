Because of injuries, the can’t-play-in-Toronto Blue Jays were without their leadoff hitter and their closer against the Washington Nationals on Monday night.
The two guys who took over those jobs came through. Teoscar Hernández replaced late scratch Bo Bichette and hit two of Toronto’s four solo homers off Aníbal Sánchez, Anthony Bass got the save while filling in for Ken Giles, and the Blue Jays beat the 2019 World Series champions, 4-1, in Washington.
Hernández drove the game’s second pitch over the wall in right-center, and started the fifth by homering to the same part of the park.
Rays 14, Braves 5 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts in the Rays’ romp over Atlanta.
Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings in first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus. Diego Castillo (1-0) struck out two in a 10-pitch fifth and Jalen Beeks fanned seven over his three innings.
Mets 7, Red Sox 4 — At Boston: Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto drove in four of New York’s runs as the Mets defeated Boston.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Athletics 3, Angels 0 — At Oakland, Calif.: Mark Canha homered for the first time this season, Chris Bassitt escaped a big jam and Oakland beat Los Angeles as the teams concluded their season-opening series.
Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons appeared to roll his left ankle when he ran out an infield single in the ninth and landed hard on the bag. He rolled onto the grass clearly in discomfort before exiting for a pinch runner. Manager Joe Maddon didn’t have an immediate update afterward.
Astros 8, Mariners 5 — At Houston: Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve both homered as Houston rebounded to beat Seattle.
Royals 14, Tigers 6 — At Detroit: Maikel Franco homered twice as Kansas City hit six bombs as a team and shut down Detroit in the Tigers’ home opener.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Padres 6, Diamondbacks 2 — At San Diego: Fernando Tatis Jr. cleared the bases during a five-run rally that carried San Diego to a win against Arizona.