CHICAGO — Cole Custer was hanging out in his pit box when he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Sunday. The whole moment was pretty strange. “It’s like how excited can you be because it didn’t feel like we did anything today,” he said. Custer was declared the winner of the first Xfinity stop in downtown Chicago after persistent rain flooded the street course. The race started Saturday but was suspended after 25 laps because of a lightning strike in the area. NASCAR had planned to resume it Sunday morning, but it scuttled that idea because of the rain and the scheduled Cup Series race. “With standing water and flooding a significant issue at the race track and throughout the city, there was no option to return to racing prior to shifting to NASCAR Cup Series race operations,” NASCAR said in a statement. Returning on Monday “was an option we chose not to employ,” NASCAR said in its statement, citing its partnership with the city and the fact that nearly half of the Xfinity race had been completed. NASCAR also canceled concerts by Miranda Lambert and Charley Crockett because of flooding in Lower Hutchinson Field. Custer led each of the first 25 laps in his No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford before Saturday’s weather delay. John Hunter Nemechek was second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt and Austin Hill. The race was supposed to be 55 laps and 121 miles (194 km). CHICAGO — A NASCAR contractor died after being electrocuted while setting up for the Chicago Street Race. The Cook County Medical Examiner says 53-year-old Duane Tabinski died on Friday. He was hired to install audio equipment for the race. NASCAR said it is working with police and sent condolences to Tabinksi’s family. SPIELBERG, Austria — Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with a dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix. Verstappen started from pole position for the fourth straight race and notched his fifth straight win and seventh in nine races so far this season. He increased his championship lead to 81 points over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. It also took the 25-year-old Dutchman onto 42 F1 wins overall, one ahead of the late Ayrton Senna and alone in fifth place on F1’s all-time list of winners. Alex Palou continued his dominance of IndyCar at Mid-Ohio with his third straight series win. He executed perfect strategy with a fast car to beat Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon by a wide margin for his fourth win in five races. Palou extended his series lead over Dixon to 110 points. Dixon was the last driver to win three straight IndyCar races, doing so to open the 2020 season. Will Power was third, Christian Lundgaard finished fourth in a solid day for Rahal Letterman Lanigan and Scott McLaughlin was fifth for Team Penske. BASEBALL OAKLAND, Calif. — The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 29, with right shoulder inflammation before their game at Oakland on Sunday. The injury is considered minor and Kopech is expected to return shortly after the All-Star break. Kopech is 3-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 16 starts this season, striking out 97 and walking 49 in 86 innings. The 27-year-old is in his fourth major league season, all with the White Sox, with a career 13-20 record and 3.77 ERA. ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Drew VerHagen on the 15-day injured list with a right hip impingement and recalled left-hander JoJo Romero from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday before their game against the New York Yankees. VerHagen, 32, is 4-0 with a 4.78 ERA in a team-leading 35 appearances for St. Louis this season. BALTIMORE — The Minnesota Twins placed infielder Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left oblique strain and recalled José Miranda from Triple-A St. Paul. Lewis was injured Saturday while running out a grounder in the third inning of a game against the Orioles. TOUR DE FRANCE SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — French rider Victor Lafay made a late move to break away from the pack and give Cofidis its first Tour de France stage win in 15 years. Adam Yates has kept the overall lead after the opening two stages in northern Spain. Lafay took the lead within the final kilometer Sunday and held on to the victory in what was the Tour’s longest stage this year at more than 200 kilometers. French team Cofidis hadn’t won in the Tour since the 19th stage of the 2008 edition with Sylvain Chavanel. The 27-year-old Lafay had won one other stage victory at a Grand Tour race in the 2021 Giro d’Italia.
