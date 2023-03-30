PHOENIX — The NFL took another step at the owners meetings to increase diversity throughout the league while continuing to face criticism and a lawsuit for lack of representation among head coaches. Each team is now required to have a person in charge of diversity, equity and inclusion. Currently, 15 clubs have a DEI head and two others have someone leading that department and another one. The league has reached milestone points in diverse hirings in the front office, but critics point to the sidelines where there are only three Black head coaches in a sport that had 56.4% Black players in 2022. The NFL now has seven minority team presidents, including five who are Black and three women, and nine general managers, including eight Black men. But there are six minority head coaches overall. Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers), Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and DeMeco Ryans (Houston Texans) give the league three Black head coaches entering a season for the fifth year in a row. The number of minority presidents and GMs are the most in NFL history. The league didn’t even have its first Black president until the Washington Commanders hired Jason Wright in August 2020. Kevin Warren (Chicago), Sashi Brown (Baltimore), Sandra Douglass Morgan (Las Vegas) and Damani Leech (Denver) have joined him in the past two years. Just four years ago, Miami’s Chris Grier was the only Black GM in the NFL. Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah (Minnesota), Ryan Poles (Chicago), Andrew Berry (Cleveland), Martin Mayhew (Washington), Brad Holmes (Detroit), Terry Fontenot (Atlanta) and Ran Carthon (Tennessee) have joined him. ATLANTA — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent defensive end Calais Campbell. The person said Campbell has agreed to play for the Falcons in 2023. Campbell played the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Campbell, who turns 37 on September 1, has 99 career sacks, including 5 1/2 in 2022. Atlanta’s pass rush ranked last in sacks in 2021 and was next to last with 21 last season. BASKETBALL RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State sophomore guard Terquavion Smith says he’s entering the NBA draft. Smith announced his decision in a social-media post, saying he was eager to pursue “a lifelong dream of mine.” The 6-foot-4 guard was a first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference pick for The Associated Press after averaging a team-best 17.9 points, which was second in the ACC. He also made 187 3-pointers over his two seasons. DURHAM, N.C. — Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead is entering the NBA draft. The 6-foot-7 wing announced his decision Wednesday. He averaged 8.3 points and shot a team-best 42.4% from 3-point range in 28 games. Penn State has hired VCU’s Mike Rhoades to be its men’s basketball coach. The Pennsylvania native takes over a program coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than a decade. The Penn State board of trustees approved a seven-year deal worth $25.9 million for Rhoades, who is from Mahanoy City in Eastern Pennsylvania. He replaces Micah Shrewsberry, who was hired away by Notre Dame last week. Penn State is coming off its first NCAA appearance since 2011 and first NCAA victory since 2001. Rhoades was 129-61 in six seasons as head coach at VCU, including three NCAA Tournament bids. BERKELEY, Calif. — California is hiring a former Stanford star to revive its struggling basketball program. The Golden Bears have announced that Mark Madsen was signed to replace Mark Fox, who was fired following the worst season in school history. Madsen played at Stanford from 1996 to 2000 and helped the Cardinal reach the Final Four in 1998. Madsen had a 70-51 record the past four seasons as the head coach at Utah Valley. He led the team to a 28-9 mark this season before losing in the NIT semifinals. SOCCER GENEVA — Indonesia has been stripped of hosting the men’s Under-20 World Cup amid political turmoil regarding Israel’s participation. FIFA says Indonesia was removed from staging the 24-team tournament scheduled to start on May 20 “due to the current circumstances.” The decision comes after a meeting in Doha between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Indonesian soccer federation president Erick Thohir. Israel qualified for its first Under-20 World Cup in June. The country’s participation in Friday’s scheduled draw in Bali provoked political opposition this month. Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation and does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.
