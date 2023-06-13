The NCAA is changing its penalty for delay-of-game violations in women’s basketball and adding a new rule on flopping. Players will no longer get charged a technical foul for certain delay-of-game violations, including the one Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark got called for in the Hawkeyes’ NCAA championship game loss to LSU. The All-American received a technical foul, according to a pool report after the game, because she didn’t pass the ball to an official after a foul was called late in the third quarter. That was deemed to be a delay of game by the officials. Since it was the second delay-of-game violation for Iowa, Clark was charged with a technical foul. Players receive a personal foul when they are assessed a technical foul in college basketball, and the foul was Clark’s fourth of the game. Under the new rule, that play would have resulted in the team getting a technical foul instead of Clark. As for flopping, players will be issued a warning on the first offense and a technical foul will be charged for each subsequent infraction. Under the new rule, the second and any subsequent flop calls will add to the team foul count but would not count toward a player’s five fouls leading to disqualification. The committee hopes this change will reduce instances of players trying to fool officials by flopping either on the offensive or defensive end. The NCAA rules panel also approved reducing the restricted-area arc from 4 feet in the lane to the area directly underneath the basket. Defenders cannot establish a legal guarding position directly underneath the basket. BASEBALL NEW YORK — Former big league home run champion Luke Voit signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will report Tuesday to Triple-A Syracuse. Voit, 32, hit .221 with a .284 on-base percentage, .265 slugging percentage, zero homers and four RBIs in 22 games with Milwaukee, which designated him for assignment on May 29. He had just three extra-base hits, all doubles, in 74 plate appearances. Voit hadn’t played for the Brewers since May 13. He went on the injured list two days later with a neck issue and had been hitting .259 with a .444 on-base percentage. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was cut by the Kansas City Royals after batting .133 with one homer and six RBIs in 43 games. Bradley was designated for assignment before a series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. GOLF WASHINGTON — The leader of a Senate subcommittee is demanding the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf present records about negotiations that led to their new agreement and plans for what golf will look like under the arrangement. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., sent letters Monday to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV CEO Greg Norman spelling out the “serious questions regarding the reasons for and terms behind the announced agreement.” Blumenthal, who is chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said he also wanted to hear the tour’s plans to retain its tax-exempt status. FOOTBALL CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey had a misdemeanor assault charge against him dropped in Texas after he completed a pretrial diversion program. According to Harris County Court documents, Winfrey’s case was dismissed on June 9. The 22-year-old Winfrey had been arrested in April after he allegedly became violent in an argument with a woman he was dating. Winfrey has had a turbulent tenure with Cleveland since the Browns drafted him in the fourth round in 2022. He was disciplined by the team last season on at least two occasions, and Winfrey acknowledged he needed to mature as a professional. HOCKEY CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames have promoted from within for their next head coach. Ryan Huska takes over on Monday after five years as a Flames assistant. The 47-year-old replaces Darryl Sutter, who was fired in May. Calgary has changed head coaches five times in eight years. The hiring of Huska is new general manager Craig Conroy’s first major move. TENNIS PARIS — Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings after winning the French Open for a men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title. He replaces Carlos Alcaraz at the top after beating him in the semifinals in Paris. Iga Swiatek’s championship at Roland Garros allowed her to keep her spot atop the WTA rankings. She has been No. 1 for more than a year. She could have been overtaken by No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.
