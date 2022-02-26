Loyola Chicago (22-6, 13-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa (17-10, 13-4 MVC)
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: Northern Iowa and Loyola meet for the Missouri Valley Conference’s regular season title. UNI will also honor four players following the game, including seniors Tywhon Pickford and Trae Berhow. Juniors Austin Phyfe and AJ Green, both of whom will make playing decisions regarding the future this offseason, will also be honored. Green is coming off a 21-point performance in Northern Iowa’s 88-82 victory at Indiana State. The Panthers are 9-4 on their home court. Northern Iowa scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game. The Ramblers won the last meeting, 85-58, on Feb. 13. Lucas Williamson scored 18 points to lead Loyola.
Top performers: Green is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter is averaging 9.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa. Williamson is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 13.6 points. Braden Norris is averaging 6.5 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.
Last 10 games: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game. Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.
Iowa State (19-9, 6-9 Big 12) at Kansas State (14-13, 6-9 Big 12)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: Iowa State faces the Kansas State Wildcats after Izaiah Brockington scored 35 points in Iowa State’s 84-81 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Wildcats have gone 9-5 in home games. Kansas State is eighth in the Big 12 with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Smith averaging 1.9. The Cyclones are 6-9 in conference matchups. Iowa State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Wildcats won the last meeting 75-69 on Feb. 12. Nijel Pack scored 19 points to lead the Wildcats to the win.
Top performers: Pack is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.3 points. Smith is shooting 38.4% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State. Caleb Grill is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 6.4 points. Brockington is shooting 49.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Iowa State.
Wisconsin (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers (16-11, 10-7 Big Ten)
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: No. 13 Wisconsin plays the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Steven Crowl scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 68-67 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Scarlet Knights are 13-2 on their home court. Rutgers averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game. The Badgers are 13-4 in conference matchups. Wisconsin is 5-0 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. Geo Baker is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers. Jonathan Davis is scoring 20.6 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.
Southern Illinois (16-13, 9-8 MVC) at Drake (21-9, 12-5 MVC)
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Bottom line: Southern Illinois plays the Drake Bulldogs after Ben Coupet Jr. scored 22 points in Southern Illinois’ 90-69 win against the Illinois State Redbirds. The Bulldogs are 13-3 on their home court. Drake is third in the MVC with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Garrett Sturtz averaging 5.9. The Salukis are 9-8 against conference opponents. Southern Illinois ranks sixth in the MVC with 5.7 offensive rebounds per game led by J.D. Muila averaging 1.1. The Bulldogs won the last matchup, 60-59, on Jan. 18. Sturtz scored 16 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.