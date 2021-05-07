AMES, Iowa — Izaiah Brockington has transferred from Penn State to Iowa State and will have two years of eligibility, Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Thursday.
Brockington spent the last three seasons at Penn State after playing his freshman year at St. Bonaventure. The 6-foot-4 guard from Philadelphia started 24 of 25 games last season and was the Nittany Lions’ second-leading scorer with 12.6 points per game. He shot a team-best 84.1% on free throws and averaged 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
“Izaiah is a downhill, playmaking guard who will thrive in the pick-n-roll,” Otzelberger said. “He’s got the ability to make plays at the rim and set up teammates. Izaiah is an elite rebounder from the guard position and will impact us with his leadership and toughness.”
Brockington reached double figures 18 times in last season’s shortened schedule, which included a season-high 24 points against Virginia Tech. He scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Penn State to a win over Iowa.
Pacers suspend assistant, fine Bitadze
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday they are suspending assistant coach Greg Foster for one game and fining center Goga Bitadze an undisclosed for an argument they had during a loss to Sacramento. A statement from the team called it an “internal matter.”
BASEBALL
Blue Jays’ Springer to miss additional time
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not expected to be ready to return to Toronto’s lineup when his latest stint on the 10-day injured list ends May 13, general manager Ross Atkins said Thursday. The Blue Jays also activated left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu off the injured list.
Mets shift Carrasco to 60-day IL
ST. LOUIS — Carlos Carrasco was shifted to the 60-day injured list by the New York Mets on Thursday, a surprise move that pushes back his season debut until May 28 at the earliest.
The 34-year-old right-hander has been sidelined by an injured right hamstring since spring training and had been making progress. He threw a simulated game Tuesday at the Mets’ spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
FOOTBALL
NFL to have mandatory in-person minicamps
NEW YORK — The NFL has set its schedule for offseason workouts and still plans to have mandatory in-person minicamps, something the players’ union has opposed.
The league released the schedule through mid-June, with all 32 teams listing required-attendance minicamps next month. NFLPA President JC Tretter, a center for the Browns, has been vocal in his opposition to any programs requiring players to be on hand, stressing a preference for virtual work similar to 2020.
Texas LB Ehlinger found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead near campus Thursday, Austin police said. Officers found the 20-year-old Ehlinger after responding to a call at 12:18 p.m. Police did not detail how they found him but said the death is not considered suspicious. No cause of death was immediately released.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks beat Carolina in overtime
RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex DeBrincat beat Petr Mrazek at 2:02 of overtime to help the Chicago Blackhawks rally past the NHL-leading Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Thursday night, salvaging the final game of a three-game set.
Collin Delia had 36 saves for the Blackhawks, who were eliminated from postseason contention Monday to start the series and gave up 11 goals in the first two losses to the Hurricanes. Chicago’s Riley Stillman also scored his first NHL goal.
NHL fines Rangers $250K for criticism
The NHL fined the New York Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 on Thursday for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It’s believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.
The uproar dates to Monday, when Washington’s Tom Wilson was involved in a scrum against the Rangers that left New York star Artemi Panarin injured and unable to finish the final three games of the season. Wilson was fined $5,000 for roughing against Pavel Buchnevich but not suspended, prompting the Rangers to issue a statement calling the decision a dereliction of duty and saying Parros was unfit to remain in his job.
GOLF
Mickelson opens with 64 at Quail Hollow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Phil Mickelson has gone nine months since he finished among the top 20, and it looks as though that streak is about to end at the Wells Fargo Championship. The 50-year-old Mickelson kept his focus Thursday at Quail Hollow and blistered the course for a 7-under 64 to build a two-shot lead after the opening round.