Monika Czinano scored 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting, including making all five of her shots in a pivotal second quarter, and No. 20 Iowa pulled away from Purdue for an 83-71 win Sunday in West Lafayette, Ind.
Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle added 22 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten Conference), who set up a showdown at No. 13 Maryland on Thursday with the league lead on the line. Amanda Ollinger had 12 rebounds.
Kayanna Traylor led the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-7) with a career-high 21 points, going 6 of 8 from the field and 7 of 9 from the foul line. Jenelle Grant added 12 points and Fatou Diagne grabbed 14 rebounds.
Iowa trailed 18-14 after one quarter but made 11 of 13 shots — missing its only two 3-point attempts — to outscore Purdue 25-15 in the second quarter for a 39-33 halftime lead. Czinano was 5-for-10 shooting and Doyle 4 for 5 with a free throw.
In a high-scoring third quarter that saw Iowa open a 12-point lead, Purdue cut it back to six. Meyer had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with two 3-pointers.
Purdue got within two early in the fourth quarter but a 14-1 run decided it with Doyle scoring the last eight, hitting a pair of triples.
Despite going 5 of 13 in the fourth quarter, Iowa shot 59% (33 of 56) to Purdue’s 42% (25 of 60).
Northern Iowa 71, Southern Illinois 66 (OT) — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Western Dubuque graduate Megan Maahs scored a career-high 23 points, including eight in overtime, and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers to the Missouri Valley Conference victory. Maahs scored UNI’s first six points in the overtime to put the Panthers up 66-61 with 3:02 to play. Northern Iowa improved to 14-8 overall and 6-5 in the league. The Panthers also got 14 points from Bre Gunnels and 13 from Karli Rucker to rebound from a loss to Missouri State on Friday night.
No. 24 Missouri State 89, Drake 83 — At Des Moines: Brice Calip scored 22 points and handed out eight assists for Missouri State. Calip sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer and made 7 of 8 free throws for the Lady Bears (20-3, 10-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who won their sixth straight game. Sara Rhine poured in a career-high 31 points for the Bulldogs (16-7, 8-3), who could have grabbed a share of first place with a victory but instead saw their three-game win streak end.
MEN
Marquette 76, No. 19 Butler 57 — At Milwaukee: Markus Howard scored 17 points and Brendan Bailey and Koby McEwen added 16 apiece to lead Marquette. Marquette (17-6, 7-4 Big East) put the game away when McEwen hit back-to-back 3 pointers and Bailey followed with another to give the Golden Eagles a 62-45 lead with 6:09 remaining.
The victory avenged an 89-85 overtime loss at Butler on Jan. 24, Marquette’s only loss in its last seven games. Kamar Baldwin had 24 points and Bryce Nze added 14 for Butler (18-6, 6-5), which has lost five of eight after a 15-1 start.
No. 25 Houston 76, Wichita State 43 — At Houston: Houston had one of its best all-around defensive efforts of the season and used it to move into sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference. Quentin Grimes had 14 points and six rebounds, DeJon Jarreau added 12 points and seven rebounds and Houston beat Wichita State.