PITTSBURGH — The future of Cubs manager Joe Maddon will be discussed with team officials over the next few days.
Maddon said on his weekly radio show Wednesday on WSCR-AM 670 that he is “very optimistic” about his future, even as the Cubs are about to conclude a 2019 season in which they likely won’t reach the playoffs for the first time in his five seasons.
“You get to this point in the year, and it’s a really two-way street and it works on both sides,” Maddon said. “It’s an organizational philosophy what they’re looking for, and it’s also a personal philosophy in what I’m working for.
“So it’s not unilateral. It’s a bilateral discussion, and a conclusion to be reached. We’ll do that over the next couple days, and we’ll try to make the appropriate decision.”
Maddon, 65, is entering the final days of his five-year contract that will pay him $6 million this season.
President Theo Epstein was expected to arrive Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
Maddon characterized his Cubs bosses as “great, awesome. Love these guys. They’re awesome. The best. Brilliant, caring. Brilliant is probably the right word.”
He also intimated he was ready for any decision.
“You can’t hurt my feelings by telling me the truth,” said Maddon, adding that a straight-up assessment is the proper way in a relationship.
“I’m very optimistic right now.”
Whiff: MLB sets new strikeout record for 12th straight season
Major League Baseball has set its season strikeout record for the 12th straight season.
Batters struck out 369 times Tuesday to raise the season total to 41,467. That topped the 41,207 of last season with five days to spare.
After topping hits for the first time in 2018, strikeouts are ahead again. There were 40,883 hits through Tuesday. Last year finished with 41,018 hits. Strikeouts broke 40,000 for the first time in 2017, when there were 40,104.
Before the record run started in 2008, the mark had been 32,404 in 2001. Strikeouts totaled 29,937 in 1996 before reaching the 30,000 for the first time the following year.
MLB also set a record for home runs this season. The league entered Tuesday with 6,550, surpassing the mark of 6,105 set in 2017.
No bond for Pirates’ Vázquez
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez has been ordered held without bond following his arrest on multiple felony charges including sexual assault of a minor.
Vázquez was taken into custody last week by Pennsylvania State Police on an arrest warrant from Florida stemming from illicit electronic communication with an underage girl. State police say he told investigators he attempted to have sex with the girl during a meeting at her house in 2017.
Vázquez was charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old.
Twins shut down Dyson for season
DETROIT — Minnesota reliever Sam Dyson had surgery on his shoulder, ending the right-hander’s season and potentially putting 2020 in jeopardy as well.
Dyson had the capsule repair operation Tuesday in California. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the timeline isn’t firm, but it could be a year before he can pitch in a game again.
The Twins acquired Dyson from San Francisco at the trade deadline this year, sending three minor leaguers to the Giants. He has one more club-controllable year before he can become a free agent.
Phillies’ Realmuto done for the season
WASHINGTON — Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto will miss the remainder of the season with a right knee injury. Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that Realmuto has returned to Philadelphia and will undergo a “meniscus cleanup” on Friday.
Realmuto hit .285 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs in his first season with the Phillies, who were eliminated from wild card contention Tuesday. He started 130 games at catcher and made his second All-Star Game appearance this year.
FOOTBALL
Broncos’ Callahan likely out until November
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos still wonder how cornerback Bryce Callahan will buttress their secondary. They’ll have to wait at least a month longer to find out.
Callahan underwent a medical procedure Wednesday “to promote the healing” of his surgically repaired left foot, which will sideline him another four to six weeks, coach Vic Fangio said. A second, full-fledged surgery remains a possibility as does a trip to injured reserve that would sideline the fifth-year cornerback a lot longer, Fangio added.
Callahan has yet to make his Denver debut after following Fangio over from Chicago and signing a three-year, $21 million deal in free agency.
Ramsey a no-show after back injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t appear to know what’s going on with their best player.
Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice Wednesday because of an apparent back injury that coach Doug Marrone said he knew nothing about until earlier in the day.
Redskins’ Keenum with foot injury
ASHBURN, Va. — Case Keenum’s foot injury could put him in danger of not starting at quarterback for the Washington Redskins on Sunday at the New York Giants.
Keenum was listed as a nonparticipant in practice Wednesday. Because the Redskins only went through a walkthrough, the injury report is an approximation of what would have happened in a full practice.
BASKETBALL
Nets’ Irving with facial fractured
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving is hurt before his Nets career even begins. Irving sustained a left side facial fracture after being elbowed during a pickup game, and the Nets said Wednesday the All-Star point guard is listed as day to day. Irving was hurt Tuesday in one of the final workouts before the team opens training camp.