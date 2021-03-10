Rafael Ortega hit a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Chicago Cubs rallied past the Oakland Athletics, 9-8, in seven innings on Tuesday in Mesa, Ariz. Joc Pederson hit his third home run of the spring for the Cubs.
Brewers 13, Giants 7 — At Phoenix: Christian Yelich hit his first home run of spring training as Milwaukee routed San Francisco.
Mets 5, Cardinals 3 — At Port St. Lucie, Fla.: Carlos Martinez struck out three and allowed two hits in three shutout innings, but St. Louis lost to New York.
Twins 1, Orioles 0 (7 innings) — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Miguel Sano hit a game-winning double in the seventh as Minnesota beat Baltimore.
Padres 4, White Sox 2 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Lance Lynn struck out five in 2 2/3 innings, but walked four as Chicago lost to San Diego.