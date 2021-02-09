AMES, Iowa — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a new eight-year contract through 2028 after leading the Cyclones to the Big 12 championship game and a New Year’s Six bowl. The school did not release terms of the contract Monday.
The Cyclones are coming off their most successful season in school history. They were 9-3 overall and first in the Big 12 at 8-1. They lost to Oklahoma in the conference championship game, then beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl and were No. 9 in the final Associated Press Top 25.
Iowa State also agreed to provide Campbell a total of $3 million for staff salary increases over the next three years.
Campbell is 35-28 in five seasons at Iowa State and has been named Big 12 coach of the year three times, including in 2020.
“Coach Campbell has always put investments in his student-athletes and football staff before his own personal gains,” athletic director Jamie Pollard said. “That is the essence of servant leadership and is what makes Coach Campbell so successful.”
Iowa State this spring will open a $90 million Sports Performance Center, which will house the Cyclones football team and all of the program’s support services.
“I am extremely thankful to our president, Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen and our athletic director, Jamie Pollard, for supporting our staff and program,” Campbell said. “The university has made a terrific commitment to Cyclone football and I’m thrilled to continue to move this program forward.”
Packers turn defense over to Barry
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are giving Joe Barry a third chance as an NFL defensive coordinator.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced Monday he was making Barry defensive coordinator and Maurice Drayton special teams coordinator. LaFleur already had indicated during a Zoom session with reporters last week he was promoting Drayton to special teams coordinator.
Barry has nearly two decades of experience as an NFL assistant coach. He previously worked as a defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions (2007-2008) and Washington (2015-16).
BASKETBALL
Kansas’ record run in Top 25 ends at 231
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas dropped out of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 12 years Monday, ending the Jayhawks’ record streak of 231 consecutive weeks ranked in the Top 25.
Gonzaga and Baylor held down the top two spots. Michigan jumped to No. 3 and was followed by Ohio State and Villanova.
Illinois gave the Big Ten three teams in the top six after beating Indiana in overtime and pounding No. 21 Wisconsin over the weekend. Iowa fell from No. 8 to 15 while Drake slipped out of the rankings following its first loss of the season.
Bulls’ Markkanen out 2-4 weeks
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss two to four weeks because of a sprained right shoulder. The Bulls said Monday an MRI confirmed he has a sprained acromioclavicular joint. Markkanen was hurt Friday at Orlando when he was fouled by Magic forward Gary Clark early in the third quarter.
BASEBALL
MLB renews 7-inning doubleheaders
NEW YORK — Seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings will return for a second straight season under an agreement for 2021 health protocols reached Monday between Major League Baseball and the players’ association. The deal did not include last year’s experimental rule to extend the designated hitter to the National League or expanded playoffs.
Cardinals sign Molina for 18th season
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing back catcher Yadier Molina for an 18th season, agreeing Monday to a $9 million, one-year deal with the nine-time Gold Glove winner. The 38-year-old Molina hit .262 with four home runs in 42 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his last under a $60 million, three-year deal.
Ohtani, Angels agree to 2-year contract
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels are far from finished with their effort to unlock Shohei Ohtani’s enormous two-way potential. Ohtani agreed to an $8.5 million, two-year contract with the Angels on Monday, avoiding arbitration. He will make $3 million in 2021 and $5.5 million in 2022, and both years are guaranteed.
WRESTLING
Iowa pauses in-person activities
At the direction of the University of Iowa medical team, the Iowa Athletics Department announced Monday that the Iowa wrestling program is pausing all team-related in-person activities in response to positive COVID-19 test results within the program. Iowa will continue to follow Big Ten Conference medical protocols and the medical team will make a determination on return to activity.