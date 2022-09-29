The next playoff contender to win a race will be the first one of this season.
Tyler Reddick’s victory at Texas made him the fourth non-contender to win in as many playoff events. The win came one week too late for Reddick as he was eliminated from the playoffs a week earlier. All three series will race this weekend at Talladega, the longest track on the circuit.
In Formula One, defending champion Max Verstappen takes a five-race winning streak into Singapore. He can clinch a second straight championship with a resounding victory over Charles Leclerc, who is 116 points behind.
Last race: Tyler Reddick, eliminated from the playoffs in round one, became the fourth consecutive non-contender for the championship to win as he led 53 of the last 54 laps in a caution-filled race at Texas.
Fast facts: The race included a track-record 16 cautions, a record 36 lead changes, a 56-minute red flag for lightning and multiple tire issues. ... Joey Logano finished second and moved into the points lead after Chase Elliott was among those with tire issues and finished 32nd. He’s now tied for seventh, 26 points off the lead. ... Ross Chastain is second, 12 points back, followed by William Byron (-13), Larson (-14) and Ryan Blaney (-15). ... Blaney is the only driver among 12 left in the playoffs without a victory this year. ... Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick all had tire issues while leading the race.
