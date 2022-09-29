The next playoff contender to win a race will be the first one of this season.

Tyler Reddick’s victory at Texas made him the fourth non-contender to win in as many playoff events. The win came one week too late for Reddick as he was eliminated from the playoffs a week earlier. All three series will race this weekend at Talladega, the longest track on the circuit.

