Wisconsin Iowa Football
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is on track to lead the Big Ten in tackles for a second straight year and will be looking to go out in a big way in what probably is his Kinnick Stadium finale.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

The Iowa Hawkeyes will return to the Big Ten championship game as West champion if it knocks off the Nebraska Cornhuskers for an eighth straight time today in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes were 1-3 in conference play a month ago and a December trip to Indianapolis looked like an impossibility with upstart Illinois reeling off wins. But the Illini have lost three straight and the Hawkeyes are on the doorstep after four straight wins.

