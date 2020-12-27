DALLAS — Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday.
Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan’s death. A day earlier, Jordan was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year.
“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement.
Jordan, a speedy 5-foot-7, 200-pound player, emerged from a crowded Utah backfield to become the focal point of the team’s offense. He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns.
Jordan came up as a tailback playing in Mesquite, a Dallas suburb, and was a highly touted recruit. He made a seamless transition to the college game, including three straight 100-yard rushing performances to close out the season.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — D’Eriq King transferred from Houston to Miami with the hope of competing for championships. He’s staying with the same hope for 2021.
The Hurricanes’ quarterback — who came to Miami with the intention of spending just one year at the school — announced Saturday he is returning for another senior season, taking advantage of the NCAA rule that essentially gave all college athletes another year of eligibility in response to the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. King has completed 201 of 316 passes this season for 2,573 yards, 22 touchdowns and only thrown five interceptions.
Browns down 6 players due to COVID
CLEVELAND — The Browns will try to make the playoffs without four wide receivers, including Jarvis Landry, along with their starting middle linebacker and his likely replacement, because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing.
Cleveland’s game against the New York Jets will be played as scheduled, an NFL spokesman said.
Starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was the first to be placed on the COVID-19 list after he tested positive. Then, after the team completed contact tracing, Landry and fellow receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were also placed on the list.
BASKETBALL
Gilgeous-Alexander’s jumper lifts Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a tiebreaking jumper with 1.4 seconds left and finished with 24 points, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder hold off a furious rally by the Charlotte Hornets to win their season opener, 109-107, Saturday night.
The Thunder led by 13 with 1:50 to go, but Miles Bridges spurred Charlotte with 11 of his 14 points in the final 1:06 — including a trio of 3s in the last 25 seconds. His final 3 tied it at 107 with 10.3 seconds left.
Young powers Hawks past Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trae Young scored eight straight points down the stretch and finished with 36 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 122-112, Saturday night. Kevin Huerter added 21 points for the Hawks, who won their second straight.
Magic rally past Wizards
WASHINGTON — Terrence Ross scored 25 points off the bench as the Orlando Magic surged past the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter on Saturday night, 130-120. Bradley Beal scored 39 points to lead the Wizards.
BASEBALL
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have signed Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara to a $6 million, two-year contract.
The right-hander spent six years with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball. The Rangers paid a $1.2 million posting fee for Arihara, who can earn $50,000 in performance bonuses each year. The 28-year-old Arihara was 8-9 with a 3.46 ERA in 20 starts for Hokkaido during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in Japan.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks agree to deal with Soderberg
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks and free-agent center Carl Soderberg have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract, bolstering the team’s forward depth after it lost Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander to injuries.
The 35-year-old Soderberg had 17 goals and 18 assists in 70 games for Arizona last season. Soderberg, listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, also appeared in nine postseason games, collecting a goal and an assist.
EDMONTON, Alberta — Vasili Ponomaryov scored twice and Russia beat the United States, 5-3, on Friday night in their world junior hockey championship opener.
Ponomaryov, Zakhar Bardakov and Ilya Safonov scored in the second period to give Russia a 4-1 lead and chase U.S. goalie Spencer Knight. Knight allowed four goals on 12 shots before Dustin Wolf took over.
John Farinacci and Trevor Zegras scored in the third to cut it to 4-3, with Zegras connecting with 2:18 left. Yegor Chinakhov sealed it with an empty-netter with 21 seconds to play. Cam York also scored for the United States in the Group B game.
Late Saturday, the United States faced Austria.
GOLF
Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman shared photos on social media Friday suggesting he has been hospitalized with COVID-19. The 65-year-old Australian posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos Friday showing himself in a hospital bed.
Norman’s son, Greg Norman Jr., also said on social media that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive. The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend.