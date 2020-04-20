CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nobody did anything to get fired or lose a sponsor in this week’s edition of NASCAR virtual racing.
William Byron won his second consecutive NASCAR virtual race on Sunday by holding off Timmy Hill — the driver who moved him out of the way to win an earlier iRacing event — in a race low on dramatics.
Matt DiBenedetto was parked after twice crashing at virtual Richmond Raceway with Ryan Preece, the second incident clearly intentional. It triggered a Twitter spat between the two, with DiBenedetto demanding Preece’s address to go to his house to fight and Preece replying he’d give it to him if DiBenedetto showed up in the giraffe costume he wore while competing Sunday.
Jimmie Johnson manually disconnected his simulator rather than wait out late-race repairs, and Kevin Harvick ate his lunch from the seat of his rig as he was in a 20-minute hold for repairs.
But that was about it in terms of controversy on a day NASCAR desperately needed a drama-free event.
Kyle Larson was fired this week for using a racial slur during a non-NASCAR sanctioned iRacing event last Sunday night, and drivers and fans are showing signs of losing some of the excitement that initially engulfed this virtual racing league when it launched during the coronavirus pandemic.
Byron, 22 and in his third Cup season driving for Hendrick Motorsports, is an avid iRacer who learned to drive a stock car through the platform.
Charles Leclerc has won his second straight F1 Virtual Grand Prix after taking the checkered flag on the Shanghai track.
The Ferrari driver started the Chinese GP in pole position and finished ahead of Red Bull’s Alex Albon and Guanyu Zhou, who races for UNI-Virtuosi Racing in Formula 2.
The 22-year-old Leclerc, who has won two F1 races, only started playing the video game at the start of the month.
CORONAVIRUS
Sky’s Dolson says she had COVID-19
CHICAGO — Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson announced that she tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the first known Chicago professional athlete to contract COVID-19.
Dolson said in a video that aired Friday night during ESPN’s broadcast of the WNBA draft that she and her “whole family” tested positive about a month ago, the Chicago Tribune reported. Dolson, who is living in New York, did not share any details about her own condition and could not be reached for comment by the Tribune. However, the team’s principal owner, Michael Alter, told the paper that Dolson’s symptoms “never got really bad.”
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons confirmed Saturday that rookie Sekou Doumbouya is back in France while NBA play is on hold because of the coronavirus crisis.
The league recommended players avoid non-essential travel, but players — in concert with their team — could choose to go to another city and stay there. International travel could lead to logistical concerns if play resumes and a player faces hurdles returning to the U.S.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Five Republican state senators are asking North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR races — without fans — next month at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
In a normal year, NASCAR would run the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte track over Memorial Day weekend. Like other, sports, though, NASCAR’s schedule has been upended by the coronavirus. NASCAR said Friday it hopes to resume racing at some point in May without fans in the stands.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he hopes NASCAR can race next month at one of the state’s tracks, again without fans.
On Sunday, senators Kathy Harrington, Paul Newton, Todd Johnson, Vickie Sawyer and Carl Ford said allowing a race at Charlotte would require the governor to amend his executive order.
Wayne Gretzky is optimistic the NHL will be able to resume at some point this summer.
“The Great One” told The Associated Press on Sunday he’s hopeful hockey and other sports will be able to come back from the coronavirus pandemic and serve as a positive sign that conditions are improving.
“I really believe somehow, someway, that the leadership in this country and in Canada, that we’re going to figure this out,” Gretzky said. “And I really believe that we’ll see hockey and some sort of other sports in June, July and August, albeit in a different way, but I really see it coming to fruition. I think it’s going to happen.”
Soccer has resumed in Turkmenistan with spectators as the Central Asian nation lifted a suspension of its national league. Around 500 people attended Sunday’s game between Altyn Asyr and Kopetdag in a 20,000-capacity stadium in the capital, Ashgabat. It was the first fixture played in the Yokary Liga since March 20.
The eight-team league was suspended on March 24 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Turkmenistan is one of the few countries in the world which have not reported any cases of the new coronavirus.
BASEBALL
TEMPE, Ariz. — Bobby Winkles, the baseball coach who built Arizona State into a national power from scratch and went on to manage and coach in the majors, has died. He was 90.
Arizona State said Winkles died Friday with family and friends by his side.
Winkles fielded the Sun Devils’ first varsity squad in 1959 and won national titles in 1965, 1967 and 1969. He went 524-173 in 13 years in Tempe.
Winkles was a charter member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame and coached such stars as Reggie Jackson, Rick Monday, Sal Bando, Larry Gura and Gary Gentry. Arizona State retired his No. 1 jersey in 1972 and the field at Packard Stadium was dedicated in his honor in 2001.
Winkles went on to manage four years in the majors, going 170-213 in stints with the California Angeles and Oakland Athletics from 1973-78.