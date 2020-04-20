News in your town

Plans sports leagues have made to resume play

The Plight of Officials: Laying the law

NFL following NBA's lead in blurring traditional positions

A rejuvenated coach Mike McCarthy has returned to his element with the Dallas Cowboys

Former NBA top pick Bogut unsure about playing future

Prep track & field: Tri-op still holding out hope for a season

Backed into a corner: Vikings must restock defense in draft

Chiefs open in draft after keeping most of their free agents

TH Sports Coming Events

How 'The Last Dance' started with a simple idea in 1997

Sports briefs: Pagenaud beats Penske teammates to win another virtual race

Janesville man keeps vow to complete marathon before 40