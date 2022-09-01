A day after being released when the Washington Commanders downsized their roster from 80 to 53 players, the team resigned Darlington, Wis., native Alex Erickson to their 17-player practice squad.

Erickson was signed by Washington on May 4 after spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals and last season with the Carolina Panthers.

TH news services

