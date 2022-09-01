A day after being released when the Washington Commanders downsized their roster from 80 to 53 players, the team resigned Darlington, Wis., native Alex Erickson to their 17-player practice squad.
Erickson was signed by Washington on May 4 after spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals and last season with the Carolina Panthers.
A former Darlington High School and University of Wisconsin standout wide receiver, Erickson has totaled 96 receptions for 1,1141 yards and one touchdown since his rookie season in 2016. He has played a more prominent role on special teams, amassing 2,729 return yards on kickoffs, and 1,278 yards on punt returns.
Vikings get 1st-round pick Reagor in trade
EAGAN, Minn. — Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with Philadelphia on Wednesday, sending two draft picks to the Eagles for the player who was selected immediately in front of Vikings star Justin Jefferson two years ago.
The Vikings dealt a seventh-round 2023 pick and a conditional fourth-round 2024 pick to the Eagles, whose choice of Reagor out of TCU at No. 21 overall in 2020 delighted Vikings officials and allowed them to take Jefferson next out of LSU.
Bears claim OL Alex Leatherwood off waivers
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears claimed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off waivers on Wednesday, a day after the 2021 first-round draft pick was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Leatherwood, the No. 17 overall pick last year, struggled at right tackle before being moved to guard after four games. The Alabama product had difficulties inside, too, and dropped on the depth chart this summer before Las Vegas let him go.
Chargers add depth at RB, sign Michel
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Hoping to find a reliable backup to Austin Ekeler, the Los Angeles Chargers signed running back Sony Michel on Wednesday.
Michel, a first-round pick by New England in 2018, was with the Miami Dolphins during the preseason, but was released in the final round of roster cuts on Tuesday.
Browns claim QB Mond off waivers from Vikes
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns made another shift in their ever-changing quarterback room, claiming Kellen Mond off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.
The Browns were looking to add a third quarterback after terminating Josh Rosen’s contract when general manager Andrew Berry finalized the team’s initial 53-man roster.
BASEBALL
Thomas, architect of 1993 Phillies, dies at 86
PHILADELPHIA — Lee Thomas, an All-Star player who eventually became the architect of the 1993 NL champion Philadelphia Phillies, has died. He was 86.
Thomas died Wednesday at his home in St. Louis, the Phillies announced. No details about the cause were given. Thomas was Philadelphia’s general manger from 1988-97, and he spent the early portion of his tenure acquiring players who helped lead the Phillies on their improbable run to the World Series.
Tampa Bay ace McClanahan to IL
MIAMI — The Rays placed ace left-hander Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list because of a left shoulder impingement on Wednesday, a day after he was a late scratch from Tampa Bay’s 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins. McClanahan cut his pregame warmup short Tuesday because of the injury. He later said “something just didn’t feel right.”
AUTO RACING
Bubba Wallace switching numbers like Jordan
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Bubba Wallace is switching numbers, just like his famous car owner Michael Jordan did.
Wallace will drive the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing the rest of the season instead of his usual No. 23. The team announced the move Wednesday. The switch was made because the No. 45 car, previously driven the by the injured Kurt Busch, is competing for the Owner’s Championship. Ty Gibbs had been subbing for Busch the past several races. Gibbs will move to Wallace’s No. 23 for the rest of the season.
BASKETBALL
Stephen Curry joins Davidson HOF, more
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Stephen Curry knocked down another huge 3 — one that was 13 years in the making.
The Golden State Warriors point guard was inducted into the Davidson College Hall of Fame, had his No. 30 jersey retired and received his bachelor’s degree in sociology following an elaborate solo graduation ceremony on Wednesday on the school’s campus.
“This is an absolutely amazing day and an amazing moment for myself and my family,” Curry said during the 90-minute ceremony. “The best decision I ever made was to come to Davidson College and pursue an education, join an amazing community and, most importantly, play for an amazing man who has built this program for what it is in (former Davidson coach) coach (Bob) McKillop.”
