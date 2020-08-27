NASCAR CUP SERIES
Coke Zero Sugar 400
Site: Daytona Beach, Florida
Schedule: Saturday, race, 6:30 p.m.
Track: Daytona International Speedway
Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles
Last race: Kevin Harvick clinched the regular-season series championship at Dover with his series-best seventh victory of the season and the 56th of his career.
Fast facts: Kevin Harvick passed Rusty Wallace and tied Kyle Busch for ninth on the career victories list. The clinch also earned him a 15-point bonus for the upcoming playoffs. ... Harvick leads the point standings by 134 over Denny Hamlin and 160 over Brad Keselowski. ... Harvick and Hamlin, who won the first Cup race at Dover, have combined to win more than half of the 25 races run this season.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Wawa 250
Site: Daytona Beach, Florida
Schedule: Friday, race, 6:30 p.m.
Track: Daytona International Speedway
Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
CarShield 200
Site: Madison, Illinois
Schedule: Sunday, race, 11 a.m.
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Race distance: 160 laps, 200 miles
FORMULA ONE
Rolex Belgian
Grand Prix
Site: Stavelot, Belgium
Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 a.m.-5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5 a.m.-6 a.m., and qualifying, 8a.m.-9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8:10 a.m. (ESPN)
Track: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
Race distance: 44 laps, 191.5 miles
INDYCAR
Bommarito 500 1 and Bommarito 500 2
Site: Madison, Illinois
Schedule: Race 1; Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m.-noon, and race, 2 p.m. (NBCSN); Race 2: Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBCSN)
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway
Race distance: 200 laps, 250 miles
Fast fact: This will be the series’ third doubleheader weekend (Road America, Iowa Speedway).
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next event: The series will return to action Sept. 3-6 for the DENSO Spark Plugs US Nationals at Lucal Oil Speedway, Indianaopolis, Indiana.