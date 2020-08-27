NASCAR CUP SERIES

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida

Schedule: Saturday, race, 6:30 p.m.

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles

Last race: Kevin Harvick clinched the regular-season series championship at Dover with his series-best seventh victory of the season and the 56th of his career.

Fast facts: Kevin Harvick passed Rusty Wallace and tied Kyle Busch for ninth on the career victories list. The clinch also earned him a 15-point bonus for the upcoming playoffs. ... Harvick leads the point standings by 134 over Denny Hamlin and 160 over Brad Keselowski. ... Harvick and Hamlin, who won the first Cup race at Dover, have combined to win more than half of the 25 races run this season.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Wawa 250

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida

Schedule: Friday, race, 6:30 p.m.

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

CarShield 200

Site: Madison, Illinois

Schedule: Sunday, race, 11 a.m.

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Race distance: 160 laps, 200 miles

FORMULA ONE

Rolex Belgian

Grand Prix

Site: Stavelot, Belgium

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 a.m.-5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5 a.m.-6 a.m., and qualifying, 8a.m.-9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8:10 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Race distance: 44 laps, 191.5 miles

INDYCAR

Bommarito 500 1 and Bommarito 500 2

Site: Madison, Illinois

Schedule: Race 1; Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m.-noon, and race, 2 p.m. (NBCSN); Race 2: Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway

Race distance: 200 laps, 250 miles

Fast fact: This will be the series’ third doubleheader weekend (Road America, Iowa Speedway).

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: The series will return to action Sept. 3-6 for the DENSO Spark Plugs US Nationals at Lucal Oil Speedway, Indianaopolis, Indiana.

The Associated Press