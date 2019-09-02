SHANGHAI — Donovan Mitchell scored 16 points, Harrison Barnes added 14 and the U.S. opened its quest for a third consecutive FIBA World Cup gold medal with an 88-67 victory over the Czech Republic on Sunday.
Kemba Walker scored 13 points and Jayson Tatum finished with 10 for the Americans, who pulled away steadily throughout. Myles Turner had seven rebounds and a pair of blocked shots for the U.S.
Tomas Satoransky, the former Washington forward who was traded to Chicago over the summer, led the Czechs with 17 points.
While the Americans’ 78-game winning streak in international games with NBA players ended last month with a loss at Australia, their long winning streak in major tournaments continued. It’s now at 54 games, starting with the bronze-medal game of the 2006 world championships and continuing with gold-medal runs at the 2007 FIBA Americas, 2008 Olympics, 2010 world championships, 2012 Olympics, 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.
U.S. faces Turkey (1-0) on Tuesday in Shanghai.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs agree to deal with McCoy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — LeSean McCoy is going from a rebuilding franchise in Buffalo to a Super Bowl contender in Kansas City, and he’s reuniting with his close friend and former coach Andy Reid, too.
The Chiefs and the two-time All-Pro running back have agreed to a $4 million, 1-year deal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because McCoy must still pass a physical.
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders claimed quarterback DeShone Kizer off waivers from the Green Bay Packers. The move made Sunday gives Oakland four quarterbacks for the time being with Kizer joining starter Derek Carr and backups Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman.
Kizer was originally a second-round pick by Cleveland in 2017 and then was traded to Green Bay in 2018.
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Melvin Gordon’s holdout with the Los Angeles Chargers will not end with a new contract.
General manager Tom Telesco said during a conference call on Sunday that the team has informed Gordon’s agents that they have suspended contract talks until after the season. The Pro Bowl running back is on the did not report list after missing training camp and the preseason.
The Chargers — considered one of the contenders in the AFC to reach the Super Bowl — host Indianapolis in the Sept. 8 season opener.
Davie hospitalized after ‘serious’ incident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico coach Bob Davie was recovering in a hospital Saturday night after “a serious medical incident” moments after his team’s victory against Sam Houston State. The school released a statement from the Davie family, saying the 64-year-old coach was “doing well” and surrounded by family. That came about an hour after athletic director Eddie Nunez made the announcement that Davie had been taken to the hospital after the Lobos won 39-31 at home.
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks finalized their trade for standout pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday, sending two players and a 2020 third-round pick to the Houston Texans. Seattle bolstered one of its biggest needs heading into the season by landing Clowney after his contract dispute with the Texans. Even if it turns out to be a one-year rental, the Seahawks may have solved their need for an elite pass rusher for a team that should be a contender in the NFC. The Seahawks sent veteran former first-rounder Barkevious Mingo and second-year pass rusher Jacob Martin to Houston.
BASEBALL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since late May when he was diagnosed with leukemia, was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Sunday. Carrasco went 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts before being shut down after pitching May 30 against the Chicago White Sox. He has since made four minor league appearances, permitting one run while striking out eight in five innings.
GOLF
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Sebastian Soderberg won a five-man playoff for the European Masters title on Sunday, sinking his birdie putt on the first extra hole when Rory McIlroy and others could not.
History repeated itself for McIlroy at the Crans-sur-Sierre club in the Swiss Alps, where he lost a playoff as a 19-year-old in 2008.
The 28-year-old Swede carded a 4-under 66 for a 266 total, alongside his playing partners McIlroy (67) and Lorenzo Gagli (67), and was soon joined by Kalle Samooja (67) and third-round leader Andres Romero (70).
AUTO RACING
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Charles Leclerc just held off Lewis Hamilton to win the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, securing the first victory of his Formula One career and ending Ferrari’s long wait for a win.
Hamilton was within one second of Leclerc on the final lap, but the 21-year-old from Monaco held his nerve.
Leclerc dedicated it to the French driver Anthoine Hubert who died Saturday, following a heavy crash during an F2 race held on the same track. Drivers paid their respects on Sunday.
PORTLAND, Oregon — Will Power won at Portland International Raceway in a strong day for Team Penske, as Josef Newgarden slightly tightened his grip on the IndyCar championship. Newgarden started Sunday’s race with a 38-point lead in the standings and had a trouble-free drive around the road course to finish fifth. Although it was two spots behind challenger Alexander Rossi, who finished third, Newgarden goes to the season finale at Laguna Seca with a 41-point lead over Rossi.