Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and the Milwaukee Bucks used torrid 3-point shooting to blast the short-handed Chicago Bulls, 126-96, on Friday night in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee shot 22 of 45 from 3-point range, and Antetokounmpo was two assists from a second straight triple-double. The reigning two-time MVP had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists Wednesday in a 119-108 loss at Miami.
The Bucks have beaten the Bulls 11 straight times, the second-longest winning streak by either team in the history of this series The Bulls won 12 straight over the Bucks from December 1995 to March 1998.
Chicago played its second straight game without forwards Lauri Markkanen and Chandler Hutchison as well as guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Tomas Satoransky as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols related to COVID-19. Markkanen is the Bulls’ second-leading scorer (17.3) and top rebounder (6.8).
Bulls coach Billy Donovan said before the game Friday that Hutchison had tested positive and was still in Washington, where the Bulls played their last two games. Markkanen, Arcidiacono and Satoransky were back in Chicago.
After the Bulls grabbed a 5-0 lead, the Bucks pulled ahead for good by scoring 12 straight points on four 3-pointers — two from Donte DiVincenzo and one each from Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. Milwaukee broke the game open by closing the first half on a 15-2 run and then scoring the first four points of the third quarter to grab a 66-40 advantage.
The Bucks shot just 7 of 38 on 3-point attempts in a 130-110 loss at New York on Sunday, but they’ve gone 67 of 137 in three games since.
Bryn Forbes scored 18 points, and Middleton had 14 for the Bucks. Bobby Portis provided 13 points and 12 rebounds. DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton and Jrue Holiday added 11 points each.
Zach LaVine scored 16 points and Denzel Valentine had 14 for the Bulls. Wendell Carter Jr. and Coby White each added 12.
Lakers 109, Spurs 103 — At San Antonio: Anthony Davis had 35 points and 11 rebounds and LeBron James added 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Los Angeles rallied to beat San Antonio. The Lakers closed the game with a 9-0 run for their second win against the Spurs in three days.
Wizards 130, Timberwolves 109 — At Minneapolis: Bradley Beal scored 31 points to lead eight Washington players in double figures. Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 21 points.
Mavericks 93, Heat 83 — At Dallas: Luka Doncic had season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to lead Dallas.
Pistons 96, Celtics 93 — At Detroit: Jeremi Grant scored 24 pointsand Detroit for the first time in five games this season, beating Boston. Derrick Rose and rookie Saddiq Bey each added 17 points for the Pistons. Jayson Tatum had 28 points for the Celtics.
Grizzlies 108, Hornets 93 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and undermanned Memphis beat Charlotte. Memphis had seven players ruled out for various health reasons and dressed just nine.
Hawks 114, Nets 96 — At New York: De’Andre Hunter scored 23 points help Atlanta beat Brooklyn, Trae Young added 21 points and John Collins had 20 for Atlanta. The Hawks improved to 4-1, splitting a back-to-back set with Brooklyn.