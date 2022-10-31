ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State President Samuel Stanley called actions by Spartans football players involved in a postgame melee with members of rival Michigan’s team “unacceptable” and said Sunday those involved would be held responsible by coach Mel Tucker.
“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley said in a statement. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.
“There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.”
The scuffle broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel out after fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 Saturday night. Social media posts showed at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Saturday that a second player, who he did not identify, was also attacked and that one player was injured and might have a broken nose.
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll. That sets up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week between the Volunteers and top-ranked Georgia. It’ll be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams.
Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points. The last time there was a tie at No. 2 in the AP poll was Nov. 14, 2004, between Auburn and Oklahoma behind No. 1 Southern California.
BASEBALL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager Sunday night, turning over the young core of a rebuilding franchise to a forward-thinking manager with experience winning in a small market.
Quatraro replaces Mike Matheny, who was fired as part of a wide-spread shakeup within the Royals after a 65-97 finish for their sixth straight losing season. Quatraro was chosen by Royals general manager J.J. Picollo, who took over as head of the club’s baseball operations after the firing of longtime front-office executive Dayton Moore.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons.
Sports Business Journal was first to report the deal would be worth $380 million annually. The Big 12 still has two years left on its current deals with Fox and ESPN.
BASKETBALL
MADISON, Wis. — Steven Crowl scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds to lead Wisconsin to a 76-45 exhibition victory over UW-Eau Claire.
Tyler Wahl added 10 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block for the Badgers, while Connor Essegian rounded out UW’s double-digit scorers with 10 points.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.
Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago’s Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout to help give Minnesota coach Dean Evason his 100th NHL victory.
Matt Boldy scored twice in regulation for Minnesota and rookie Mason Shaw had his first NHL goal. Fleury made 23 saves. Jake McCabe, Andreas Athanasiou and Toews scored for Chicago in regulation.
MOTOR SPORTS
LAS VEGAS — Erica Enders clinched her fifth Pro Stock world championship on Sunday, racing to her 10th victory of the season at the 22nd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won in the fifth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
TENNIS
BASEL, Switzerland — Felix Auger-Aliassime won his third straight title in October, beating Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.