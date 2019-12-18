BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Members of the Illinois High School Association have dropped plans to use districts during the football season.
The new format was supposed to start in 2021. But schools rescinded the plan, 374-241, according to a tally announced Tuesday.
“There is incredible passion for high school football in our state, and the subject of football district scheduling has been no exception,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. “Many coaches and communities were excited about the prospect of district scheduling when the vote passed a year ago, just like many are excited today that it will ultimately not occur in 2021.”
Football teams would have been assigned to districts. The (Bloomington) Pantagraph says seven of nine games would have been scheduled by the IHSA.
“The IHSA already has its hands full with everything they have. Taking over scheduling for all the schools never really seemed practical to me,” Bloomington coach Scott Godfrey said.
Lions retain GM, coach for 2020
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions are retaining general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia for the 2020 season.
The team made the announcement Tuesday, ending speculation about the franchise’s plans with Quinn and Patricia. Detroit hired both away from New England in hopes of replicating the Patriots’ formula for success and it simply has not worked out yet for the Lions.
NFL suspends Broncos’ Jackson 2 games
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The NFL suspended Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson on Tuesday for the final two regular season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Jackson was arrested Sept. 19 for driving under the influence.
Giants place TE Engram on injured reserve
The New York Giants have placed tight end Evan Engram on injured reserve, ending another injury-filled season.
In making the move on Tuesday, the Giants said wide receiver David Sills had been signed off the practice squad and tackle Nate Wozniak was signed to the practice squad.
Dolphins place LB McMillan on IR
DAVIE, Fla. — Linebacker Raekwon McMillan was placed on injured reserve Tuesday by the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury that will force him to miss the season’s final two games. Linebacker Calvin Munson was signed off the New England Patriots’ practice squad to take McMillan’s roster spot. Munson, an undrafted college free agent in 2017, started five games that year for the New York Giants.
LSU’s Orgeron is AP Coach of Year
Ed Orgeron of LSU was named The Associated Press Coach of the Year on Tuesday after leading the top-ranked Tigers to a Southeastern Conference championship and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Orgeron received 33 of 56 first-place votes and a total of 130 points.
Baylor’s Matt Rhule, who led the Bears to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game, finished second with 14 first-place votes (86 points). Ohio State’s Ryan Day was third with five first-place votes (45 points) and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck was fourth with three first-place votes (40 points).
Texas hires Ash as defensive coordinator
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas hired former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash as its defensive coordinator Tuesday as Tom Herman rebuilds his staff following a 7-5 regular season that fell well short of expectations. Ash, who was fired at Rutgers this season, was the defensive co-coordinator at Ohio State in 2014 when the Buckeyes won the national championship and Herman was offensive coordinator.
Fresno State hires DeBoer to replace Tedford
FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State hired former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer on Tuesday as its new head coach. DeBoer spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on coach Jeff Tedford’s staff for the Bulldogs before leaving to take the same job at Indiana this season.
BASKETBALL
Stern still in serious condition
NEW YORK — Former NBA Commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency brain surgery last week.
The league said Tuesday that Stern is surrounded by his loved ones and receiving great care. The NBA says both the league and Stern’s family appreciate the outpouring of support. The 77-year-old Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage Thursday while having lunch in New York.
Banned fan sues Jazz for $100M
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Jazz fan is suing for $100 million after being banned for life from the team’s arena over what were called racial taunts directed at point guard Russell Westbrook during a game. Shane Keisel said there was nothing racial about his heckling during the game in March and that the high-profile incident has cost him his job and exposed him to online threats, according to the suit filed Monday in a state court in Utah.
BASEBALL
Bumgarner, Diamondbacks finalize deal
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized Madison Bumgarner’s $85 million, five-year contract to join their rotation. The move was announced Tuesday, two days after the sides reached an agreement for the 2014 World Series MVP pending a successful physical.
Smith, Astros agree to 2-year contract
HOUSTON — Reliever Joe Smith and the Houston Astros have agreed to an $8 million, two-year contract. The 35-year-old Smith spent the last two seasons with the Astros and is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 84 appearances for Houston.
SOCCER
Charlotte lands MLS expansion team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — David Tepper’s vision of bringing a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte has been realized.
Charlotte was awarded an MLS expansion team on Tuesday by MLS commissioner Don Garber at a news conference in downtown Charlotte. The team will begin play in 2021 and can sign players immediately.