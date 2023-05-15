Stars Kraken Hockey
Buy Now

Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with teammates Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz during Game 6 on Saturday. Seattle won, 6-3, to force a Game 7 tonight in Dallas.

 Lindsey Wasson The Associated Press

Stars coach Pete DeBoer says he will take a Game 7 at home any day of the week. He has another one tonight, though his first with Dallas.

The Seattle Kraken, in their first postseason, are already playing their second Game 7 on the road.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.