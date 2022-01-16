The University of Iowa women’s basketball team overcame a 16-point deficit on Sunday evening to earn a 93-83 victory over Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes’ largest comeback win this season gave them a season sweep of the Cornhuskers.
Senior Monika Czinano and sophomore Caitlin Clark both scored 31 points apiece. Clark registered her third season and fourth career triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while junior McKenna Warnock scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds.
At the end of the first quarter, Nebraska was up, 30-14. Iowa began its comeback in the second quarter, outscoring Nebraska, 27-12, and bringing the deficit to one point going into halftime. Seven players contributed, shooting 53.8 percent from the field.
Czinano made back-to-back free throws, giving Iowa its first advantage of the game at 54-53 in the third quarter. The Huskers fought back, and junior Gabbie Marshall made a 3-pointer to end the third quarter on a fast break off a Cornhusker turnover to take the lead once again, 67-66.
The Hawkeyes never fell behind, keeping the lead the entire fourth quarter. Clark scored 13 of Iowa’s 26 points with four rebounds and three assists.
MEN
No. 14 Villanova 82, Butler 42 — At Philadelphia: Collin Gillespie hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Justin Moore scored 15 points to lead Villanova to its sixth straight win. The Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East) are rolling again since dropping their conference opener and never let Butler get comfortable at the Wells Fargo Center.
With a noon start, the Wildcats did Philly sports fans a favor and used a 13-2 run to decide this one by halftime — enough time to flip over to catch the opening kickoff of the Eagles’ playoff game at Tampa Bay.
Ohio State 61, Penn State 56 — At Columbus, Ohio: E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and No. 16 Ohio State defeated Penn State. Ohio State (11-4, 5-2 Big Ten) won despite shooting just 38.6% overall and going the final 5:07 without a basket.
The Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4) trimmed multiple 10-point deficits in the second half and pulled within four with seven seconds to go.
Seth Lundy, Penn State’s leading scorer with an average of 14.1 points, missed his first game of the season. The school announced earlier in the day that he was out but didn’t give a reason.