Layla Alt (Shullsburg) — The Shullsburg senior joined the 1,000-point club on Saturday afternoon with a 19-point effort in a 51-38 defeat at unbeaten Lancaster. She is the returning leading scorer for the Miners, who are ranked No. 6 in Wisconsin Division 5.
George Holesinger (Hempstead) — The junior swimmer entered the holiday break with the third-fastest time in Iowa in the 100 yard freestyle. His 48.21 ranks behind only Waukee’s A.J. Abram (47.49) and Ankeny’s Lance Swanepoel. Holesinger is Dubuque’s top returning placewinner from last year’s state meet. He finished 16th in the 200 free in 1:46.26 and 18th in the 100 free in 48.46.
Tyrelle Kloser (Bellevue) — Kloser, a senior at Bellevue, is carrying a 208.83 average through the first six games of the bowling season. He has a total pinfall of 1,253 with a high game of 253 and and high two-game series of 423..
