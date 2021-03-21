Kris Bryant hit his first home run for Chicago and the Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies, 4-2, on Saturday in Mesa, Ariz.
Trevor Williams went five innings in his fourth start for Chicago, allowing a run on three hits.
Ian Happ led off the first with a ground-rule double, scoring on Bryant’s groundout. Jason Heyward doubled in the fourth, scoring on Jake Marisnick’s second spring home run.
White Sox 6, Indians 2 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run double as Chicago beat Cleveland. Marco Hernández and Luis Robert pulled off a double steal in the second and both scored on a throwing error by catcher Austin Hedges. Dylan Cease made his second start, allowing three hits and three walks in 3 2/3 scoreless innings.
Cardinals 5, Astros 2 — At Jupiter, Fla.: John Gant made his third start in his fourth appearance for St. Louis, working five innings and allowing one run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in a win over Houston. Dylan Carlson hit his first home run for the Cardinals.