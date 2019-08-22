HOBART, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver J’Mon Moore was cited for driving too fast for conditions after he lost control of his car in heavy rainfall and collided with a pickup truck.
A police report says Moore was driving in the village of Hobart on Friday when his Mercedes Benz spun out and crossed the grass median on Wisconsin 29, colliding with the oncoming truck.
The 24-year-old Moore wasn’t hurt. He posted a video of his damaged car on Instagram and told the Green Bay Press-Gazette the crash was “pretty bad” and scary.
The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital and plans to meet with a doctor to determine the extent of his injuries.
It’s Moore’s second year with the Packers. He’s looking to stay with the team in a crowded field of wide receivers. He could be fined between $40 and $300 for the citation.
NBC Skycam will be primary camera in preseason game
NBC will use a Skycam as its primary camera during the preseason game Sunday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.
The network received plenty of critical reviews the last time it tried this for a Thursday night game between the Steelers and Titans.
“Sunday Night Football” executive producer Fred Gaudelli is willing to try again after refining some things.
Ex-Texan Mario Williams arrested
KATY, Texas — Former Texans star Mario Williams has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge accusing him of trespassing at a woman’s Houston-area home.
Harris County court records show Williams was arrested Tuesday and freed on $100 bond. Online records don’t list an attorney to speak on behalf of Williams, the No. 1 draft pick in 2006 who spent six seasons with the Texans before joining Buffalo and then Miami in 2016.
XFL reveals team logos, nicknames
The Los Angeles Wildcats and New York Guardians will be among the teams taking the field when the XFL returns in February.
The league revealed the logos and names Wednesday for its eight teams, which will also include the DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers. The reveal was done during a presentation on the XFL website that was also on the ESPN and Fox Sports websites.
The league announced in 2017 that it was coming back after it went one season in 2001 before shutting down.
BASEBALL
Cubs’ Morrow faces another setback
CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs closer Brandon Morrow is out for the year following another setback in his recovery from right elbow surgery, according to president Theo Epstein.
Morrow, who hasn’t pitched in a game since July 2018, had the arthroscopic procedure last November.
The Cubs signed Morrow to a two-year, $21 million deal in December 2017. He had 22 saves and a 1.47 ERA in 35 appearances in the first half of the 2018 season before the elbow issue flared up. The team holds a $12 million option for 2020 (with a $3 million buyout), so it’s unlikely the 35-year-old will return next season even if healthy.
Rockies shut down Gray for season
PHOENIX — The Colorado Rockies on Wednesday placed starting pitcher Jon Gray on the 60-day injured list because of a left foot fracture, ending his season.
The 27-year-old Gray is 11-8 with a 3.84 ERA this season. The right-hander was scheduled to start the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He was coming off eight scoreless innings of five-hit ball in his last start on Aug. 16 against Miami.
Pirates place Archer on 10-day IL
PITTSBURGH — Chris Archer has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, one day after being removed following the first inning of his start against the Washington Nationals.
BASKETBALL
Lego honors Loyola’s Sister Jean
CHICAGO — Lego is honoring Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt for her 100th birthday with a statue made of more than 10,000 plastic bricks.
Loyola’s men’s basketball team chaplain will celebrate her centennial year Wednesday. Greg Nuse, a model builder at Legoland Discovery Center, says he studied Sister Jean meticulously to create the statue, which will be complete with Loyola colors, striped scarf and glasses.
TENNIS
Osaka, Djokovic draw top seeds at U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Defending champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are the No. 1 seeds for singles play in the U.S. Open.
Osaka, who beat Serena Williams in last year’s final for her first Grand Slam title, recently regained the top spot in the WTA rankings from Ash Barty. Barty is the No. 2 seed, followed by Karolina Pliskova, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina.
Djokovic, bidding for his second straight major title, is followed by fellow past U.S. Open champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Dominic Thiem is No. 4.