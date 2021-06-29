IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Hawkeye Legacy program will host two free youth football camps on Saturday, July 17. Each of the two camps will be held inside Kinnick Stadium. The camps will be led by current Iowa football student-athletes and Iowa football alumni.
A camp for boys and girls entering grades 1-4 will take place from 9:30-10:45 a.m. A camp for boys and girls entering grades 5-8 will be held from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Registration for both camps must be done in advance, and online. Registrations will be accepted online beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday at www.hawkeyefbcamp.com. All campers must register online in advance of July 17. Walk-up registration will not be permitted.
Participants in each of the two camps will be divided by age group, with the focus on the camps being on football fundamental activities. Water will be provided.
Campers are encouraged to wear weather appropriate athletic clothing and tennis shoes. No special equipment is required.
Parents/guardians will be able to watch the camps from the west stands of the stadium but will not have field access. Free parking will be available in Lot 43, adjacent to the stadium.
Demaryius Thomas retires with Broncos
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Former Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas retired from the NFL on Monday.
“I’m going to retire and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco,” Thomas said in a video the Broncos posted on their Twitter feed.
Thomas finished with 724 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns in 143 regular-season games with the Broncos, Texans and Jets. Thomas ranks second for Denver in receiving yards (9,655) and touchdown catches (60) and third in receptions (665).
BASEBALL
Trout out until after All-Star break
NEW YORK — Mike Trout was transferred to the 60-day injured list by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, ruling out his return until after the All-Star break.
Trout swung a bat Monday in a batting cage for the first time since he strained his right calf on May 17. Trout’s injury is more than 50% healed, manager Joe Maddon said. Trout will go on a minor league rehabilitation assignment, probably after the All-Star break. He is eligible to return July 17.
Vanderbilt handles Mississippi State in Game 1OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt gave Jack Leiter a big early lead and went on to an 8-2 victory over Mississippi State in Game 1 of the College World Series finals Monday night to move within a win of a second straight national championship.
The Commodores (49-16) scored seven runs off Christian MacLeod and Chase Patrick in the first inning of a game delayed an hour because of the threat of inclement weather.
BASKETBALL
USA Basketball confirms Olympic roster
USA Basketball formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be the third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. The 12-man list includes five players — Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green — already in their 30s.
In addition to those five players, the U.S. also has gotten commitments from Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum to play on the team.
Jerry Reinsdorf’s wife passes away
CHICAGO— Martyl Reinsdorf, the wife of Chicago Bulls and White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, died Monday following a lengthy illness, the teams announced. She was 85.
The teams said she died at her home in Paradise Valley, Ariz. A creator of Cloisonné jewelry, Martyl Reinsdorf designed five of the Bulls’ six NBA championship rings as well as the White Sox’s 2005 World Series ring.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks hire federal prosecutor for review
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an “independent review” of 2010 sexual assault allegations that are the basis of a former player’s lawsuit against the team, according to an internal memo CEO Danny Wirtz sent to employees. The memo comes amid escalating scrutiny of the Hawks’ handling of complaints about former video coach Bradley Aldrich by at least two players in May 2010.
AUTO RACING
‘Iron Man’ Jack Ingram passes away
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jack Ingram, a hard-hosed, hot-tempered racer who won five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races, has died, the NASCAR Hall of Fame said Monday. He was 84.
Nicknamed the “Iron Man” for his relentless pursuit on the race track, Ingram dominated NASCAR Sportsman competition during the 1970s. He won three consecutive championships from 1972 to 1974 and continued to compete when the series underwent a transformation and became what is now known as the Xfinity Series.