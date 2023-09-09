Brewers Yankees Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Colin Rea throws during the first inning of the Brewers’ 8-2 win over the New York Yankees on Friday in New York.

 Adam Hunger / The Associated Press

William Contreras hit a go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame rookie Jasson Domínguez’s fourth homer to drop the New York Yankees back below .500 with an 8-2 victory on Friday night.

Colin Rea, a Cascade, Iowa, native, struck out six and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over 4 2/3 innings for Milwaukee, but did not factor into the decision.

Recommended for you

Tags