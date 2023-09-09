William Contreras hit a go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame rookie Jasson Domínguez’s fourth homer to drop the New York Yankees back below .500 with an 8-2 victory on Friday night.
Colin Rea, a Cascade, Iowa, native, struck out six and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over 4 2/3 innings for Milwaukee, but did not factor into the decision.
Twins 5, Mets 2 — At Minneapolis: Andrew Stevenson scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on a throwing error as Minnesota beat New York.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cardinals 9, Reds 4 — At Cincinnati: Willson Contreras hit a three-run homer, Luken Baker added a three-run double and St. Louis beat Cincinnati.
Diamondbacks 1, Cubs 0 — At Chicago: Zac Gallen pitched a three-hitter for his second career complete game, helping Arizona beat Chicago.
Marlins 3, Phillies 2 — At Philadelphia: Jacob Stallings hit a two-run home run, Jesús Sánchez also went deep and Miami beat Philadelphia.
Braves 8, Pirates 2 — At Atlanta: Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the seventh time in 11 games, Eddie Rosario drove in three runs and Atlanta beat Pittsburgh.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 6, Tigers 0 — At Detroit: Mike Clevinger combined with two relievers on a three-hitter as Chicago beat Detroit.
Rays 7, Mariners 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: René Pinto and Harold Ramírez hit two-run homers as Tampa Bay rallied to beat Seattle.
Orioles 11, Red Sox 2 — At Boston: Kyle Bradish struck out nine batters in six strong innings as Baltimore beat Boston.