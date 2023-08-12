US Basketball
Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers shoots during training camp for the United States men's basketball team on Thursday in Las Vegas.

 John Locher The Associated Press

Tyrese Haliburton loves road games. Few things in basketball make him happier than going into a hostile environment and hearing the sweet sound of disappointed silence.

And as part of USA Basketball’s World Cup team, he’s finding like-minded people.

