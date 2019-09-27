COSTA MESA, Calif. — Melvin Gordon called Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn on Wednesday night to let him know he was ending his holdout.
Lynn wasn’t ready to believe it until the fifth-year running back walked through the door at the team’s complex. That happened Thursday morning as Gordon took part in his first practice since the final day of minicamp on June 13.
Gordon missed training camp and LA’s first three games as he held out for 65 days in the vain hopes of getting a new contract.
Lynn said he wasn’t concerned about Gordon’s frame of mind after their long conversation.
“That was the biggest concern, but I’m telling you that he’s in a good place right now. He just wanted to play football,” Lynn said.
Gordon did not appear during Thursday’s media availability. He is expected to take questions after Friday’s practice.
Giants add Hillman from practice squad
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed former Rutgers running back Jon Hilliman off the practice squad.
Coach Pat Shurmur announced the signing on Thursday of the free agent who ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason. With starter Saquon Barkley sidelined indefinitely with a high ankle sprain, Hillman joins Wayne Gallman and Eli Penny as the only halfbacks on the team.
Shakira, J-Lo to perform at Super Bowl
NEW YORK — Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are going to bring the heat to the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.
NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the superstar performers, who have released music in Spanish and English since the 1990s, will perform on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
BASEBALL
Pirates’ Hurdle hopes to return in 2020
PITTSBURGH — Clint Hurdle hopes to return for what would be his 10th season as the Pittsburgh Pirates’ manager in 2020. Hurdle has two more years remaining on a deal that started with the 2018 season.
Pittsburgh began Thursday 67-91, its most losses since 2010. The second half of the season included several clubhouse incidents, including a fight between relief pitchers Felipe Vazquez and Kyle Crick.
BASKETBALL
NCAA hits Georgia Tech with postseason ban
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner still has the support of his athletic director even after the Yellow Jackets basketball team was slapped with NCAA sanctions Thursday, including a ban on postseason play for upcoming season.
Dealing a major blow to Pastner’s efforts to rebuild the struggling Atlantic Coast Conference program, the NCAA hit Georgia Tech with four years of probation for major recruiting violations committed by Pastner’s former assistant coach and an ex-friend.
The sanctions handed down by the NCAA also included a reduction in scholarships, limits on recruiting and a fine of $5,000 plus 2% of the program’s budget,
Lakers’ Kuzma not ready to practice
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will be sidelined at least until mid-October with a stress reaction in his left foot.
The Lakers announced the extent of Kuzma’s injury Thursday before the start of training camp.
Kuzma was injured while training with the U.S. national team in August. He still hasn’t been cleared for practice or game participation, and the Lakers won’t learn more until he undergoes an MRI exam after they return from a preseason trip to China around Oct. 13.
Grizzlies’ Melton out 4-8 weeks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies forward De’Anthony Melton will miss one to two months with what the team has described as a stress reaction in his back.
The Grizzlies announced Melton’s injury Thursday in a team release. Grizzlies officials said Melton should return to basketball activities in four to eight weeks.
Melton, who is 6-foot-4, played 50 games for the Phoenix Suns last season and averaged 5 points, 3.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 19.7 minutes.
Pelicans add Weatherspoon, Diggs to staff
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Teresa Weatherspoon and AJ Diggs as assistant coaches with a focus on player development.
The club says the two new assistants have been assigned to work closely with the Pelicans’ two-way players and will travel with them to and from their assignments with New Orleans’ G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks.
Weatherspoon, who this year was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, has spent the previous four seasons as the Director of Player and Franchise Development with the WNBA’s New York Liberty.