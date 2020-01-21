Western Dubuque placed seven wrestlers into the final and crowned four champions, cruising to the team championship at the Cascade Invitational on Monday in Cascade, Iowa.
Jared Cordes (138 pounds), Carter Kluesner (170), Brody Steger (220) and Jonathan Savolt (285) won individual titles for the Bobcats, who outpaced La Porte City Union, 227-190.
Trayton Kurimski (145), Jake Hosch (182) and Sawyer Nauman (195) were runners-up, and Jagger McCool (106), Tanner Gaul (113), Joseph Simon (132) and Levi Burds (152) placed third for Western Dubuque.
Dyersville Beckman placed third with 144.5 points, followed by the host Cougars at 103. Dubuque Senior finished seventh (71), Dubuque Wahlert (62) tied for eighth and Bellevue was 10th (36) at the 13-team event.
Evan Wulfekuhle took the 182 title and Nick Schmidt (106) and Nick Hageman (138) were runners-up for Beckman. Danil Wall (120), Mason Recker (145) and Bennett English (285) took third for the Trailblazers.
Senior’s Ethan Manders was second at 220; Jon Flanagan placed third at 195. Marik Dickson (285) was runner-up and Bryce Anstoetter (182) was third for Wahlert. Bellevue got a runner-up finish from Zach Roeder (152) and a third-place showing from TyQuan Strowder (138).
Cascade’s Trever Freiburger (106) and Aidan Noonan (126) won titles, and Kodey Miles was third at 220.
Mustangs pin 2nd — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Adler Kramer won a 6-2 decision in the 120-pound championship match, helping Dubuque Hempstead finish runner-up at the 16-team J-Hawk Invitational. Aidan Dunne (182) and Alex Hudson (220) both finished as runners-up for the Mustangs, who also got third-place finishes from Landon Reisen (106) and Cayden Lovett (285) to finish behind Pleasant Valley, 194.5-175.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dyersville Beckman 82, Solon 64 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Michael Keegan scored 31 points and added nine rebounds, seven assists, six steals and four blocks, and the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Trailblazers (10-2) beat Solon.
Monticello 56, Cascade 31 — At Monticello, Iowa: Cooper Rausch scored eight points to lead the Cougars, who fell to 6-6 overall after the road loss to the Panthers.
Warriors win tourney — At South Beloit, Ill.: Declan Schemmel scored 39 points combined over two games to earn tournament MVP honors as East Dubuque (16-2) won the Martin Luther King Tournament. Schemmel scored 21 points, Dawson Feyen added 11 and Trey Culbertson had 10 in the Warriors’ 59-43 victory over Forreston. Schemmel had 18 points and Culbertson had 12 as East Dubuque beat Mooseheart (57-43) and complete a 4-0 run at the tournament.
River Ridge (Wis.) 63, Shullsburg 56 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Cole Crubel went off for 29 points and River Ridge held off the Miners.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 75, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 51 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Anna Kruse scored a team-high 16 points, Josie Potts had 11 and Bridget Weber 10, and the Rams won on the road.
Dubuque Wahlert 40, Cedar Rapids Washington 38 — At Wahlert Gym: Emma Donovan and Ana Chandlee scored eight points apiece to lead the Golden Eagles’ balanced offense, and Wahlert (6-7) rallied out of a halftime deficit and held off the Warriors.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 60, Western Dubuque 47 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jenna Fiedler scored 13 points and Maddy Maahs added 10 as the Bobcats dropped the road contest.
Pirates win twice — At Freeport, Ill.: Sami Wasmund scored 14 points to lead four Galena players in double figures in a 68-32 victory over Morrison at the Freeport Aquin Martin Luther King Tournament. Maggie Furlong added 12 points, and Corrina Noble and Mackenzie Muehleip had 10 each. Muehleip scored 13 points and Wasmund had 11 in Galena’s 37-30 win over Winnebago.
Southwestern 64, Benton 40 — At Benton, Wis.: Cassie Freiburger scored 13 points, Abby Budden added 11 and Alisa Ramaker had 10, and the Wildcats (2-11) beat the Zephyrs (0-13).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 78, Grand View 70 — At Des Moines, Iowa: Makenna Haase scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Tina Ubl added 15 points as the Pride beat Grand View. Giana Michels and Emma Gaber added 10 points each for Clarke (15-3).
BOYS BOWLING
Western Dubuque 3,233, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,949 — At Farley, Iowa: Jacob Butcher rolled a 469, and Nathan Vaske (459), Alec Nadermann (437) and Nathan Kramer (418) added 400 series as the Bobcats cruised past the Hawks.
GIRLS BOWLING
Western Dubuque 2,590, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,558 — At Farley, Iowa: Sara Horsfield rolled a 382 series, and the Bobcats held off the Hawks.