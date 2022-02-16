Iowa’s two largest classes will begin postseason play tonight with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the girls state basketball tournament held Feb. 28 through March 5 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. All games will begin at 7 p.m.
Here is capsule preview of the local postseason brackets for Class 5A and 4A:
CLASS 5A Region 6
Tonight’s quarterfinal — Dubuque Hempstead (8-13) at Dubuque Senior (11-10)
Saturday’s semifinals — Dubuque Hempstead/Dubuque Senior winner at Linn-Mar (14-7); Muscatine (5-16) at Iowa City High (17-4)
Regional final — Tuesday, Feb. 22 (highest remaining ranked team will host)
Hempstead stat leaders — Camdyn Kay (13.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Jaelyn Tigges (10.9 ppg, 10.4 rpg), Chandler Houselog (9.4 ppg, 1.9 apg)
Senior stat leaders — Sam McDonald (11.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg); Olivia Baxter (9.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg); Josie Potts (8.2 ppg, 2.1 apg)
Outlook — The Rams and Mustangs meet in a rubber-match game for the right to continue their season. The teams split the two regular-season meetings and if those games were any indication, tonight’s contest will come down to the wire. In fact, four of the last five matchups between these rivals have been decided by five points or less. Tonight’s winner will face a good Linn-Mar team that spent much of the year ranked in the top 15, but has also shown quite a few inconsistencies. There is a real shot that Hempstead or Senior makes the regional final, but awaiting them will likely be 5A No. 6-ranked Iowa City High.
CLASS 4A REGION 3
Tonight’s quarterfinals — Western Dubuque (2-19) at Maquoketa (9-12); Clinton (1-21) at North Scott (13-8)
Saturday’s semifinals — Western Dubuque/Maquoketa winner at DeWitt Central (17-4); Clinton/North Scott winner at Clear Creek-Amana (15-6)
Regional final — Tuesday, Feb. 22 (highest remaining ranked team will host)
Western Dubuque stat leaders — Karrington Asp (10.3 ppg, 6 rpg); Kaitlyn Thole (9.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg); Madison Maahs (9.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.1 apg)
Maquoketa stat leaders — Tenley Cavanagh (9.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.6 apg); Jackie Miller (8.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Carley Davis (8.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg)
Outlook — It’s been a rough go of it for Western Dubuque this season. Injuries and youth have made wins tough to come by. But what better way to end a long losing streak than in postseason play? The grind of the predominantly Class 5A Mississippi Valley Conference should pay dividends as the Bobcats drop down to 4A in the playoffs. Maquoketa has been playing some good ball down the stretch, winning six of its final 10 games. Other than a four-game losing streak in the middle of the season, the Cardinals would be above .500. The winner gets No. 7-ranked DeWitt Central in a tough semifinal draw. No. 11 Clear-Creek-Amana is favored to come out of the bracket’s bottom half.