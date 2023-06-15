Stanley Cup Panthers Golden Knights Hockey
Buy Now

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers, 9-3, on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS — Golden Knights games have always been as flashy as any show on the Las Vegas Strip, the sword-fighting mascot taking the ice before what seems like a legion of players marching out through the mirrored entrance into the roar of the crowd.

If this team was ever going to win the Stanley Cup, it was going to do it with Vegas flash.

Tags