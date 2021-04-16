Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month.
Hall officials revealed the full list of presenters Thursday. Members of a Hall class are asked to choose who they would like to accompany them to the stage and present them before their acceptance speech; when the inductee is being enshrined posthumously, as in Bryant’s case, family members are asked to make the decision on presenter.
Jordan tearfully spoke for more than 11 minutes at the memorial for Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles in February 2020.
“When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died,” Jordan said at that memorial, about four weeks after Bryant, Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash. “And as I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died, or else you wouldn’t be here. Those are the memories that we have to live with, and we learn from. I promise you, from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could.”
Bulls’ LaVine to healthy and safety protocol
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is expected to miss the next few games and enter the NBA’s health and safety protocol for COVID-19. The Bulls were scheduled to practice Thursday afternoon, a rare opportunity for the team given the rapid pace of games during this condensed season, but had to call if off due to league protocols, per a team spokeswoman.
Nets’ Aldridge retires after health scare
NEW YORK — LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets.
Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concerns he had during and after Brooklyn’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday were one of the “scariest things” he’s experienced.
NCAA places USC on probation
LOS ANGELES — The NCAA hit Southern California’s men’s basketball program with two years’ probation on Thursday because a former assistant coach violated NCAA ethics rules when he accepted a bribe to steer players to a business management company.
The Division I Committee on Infractions announced the penalties, which include a $5,000 fine and a 1% loss of the private school’s basketball budget. The probation, which does not include a postseason ban, runs until April 14, 2023.
BASEBALL
Arenado gets extra $15M in amended deal
NEW YORK — Nolan Arenado’s contract was amended when the All-Star third baseman was traded to the Cardinals by the Colorado Rockies, adding a $15 million salary for 2027 to leave him owed $214 million over seven seasons by St. Louis.
As part of the amended contract, $50 million of that $214 million will be deferred and payable through 2041, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. Colorado would pay St. Louis $51 million if Arenado decides to keep his entire contract and not opt out early.
Cubs’ Tepera, Ross draw suspensions
NEW YORK — Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Tepera was suspended for three games on Thursday by Major League Baseball, which concluded he intentionally threw at Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff this week.
Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game and fined because of Tepera’s actions. Managers immediately serve discipline, and Ross will sit out today’s series opener against Atlanta. Tepera, who was also fined, appealed the penalty.
VOLLYEBALL
May, UCLA cruise in tourney opener
OMAHA, Neb. — Dubuque Wahlert grad Mac May tallied a team-high 14 kills and added four aces and four blocks as No. 15-ranked UCLA swept Rider, 225-12, 25-8, 25-9, in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.
The Bruins played No. 14 BYU in the second round later Thursday.
HOCKEY
New-look Red Wings knock off Blackhawks
DETROIT — Jakub Vrana scored in his Detroit debut, and Troy Stecher added two goals for the Red Wings in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.
Duncan Keith scored the only goal for Chicago, which remained four points behind Nashville for the fourth spot in the Central Division.
NHL delays Canucks’ return to action
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The NHL has delayed the Vancouver Canucks’ return to competition.
The Canucks, who have not played a game since March 24 due to a COVID-19 outbreak, had been scheduled to host the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. The league announced Thursday the team would not play that game and did not immediately set a new date for Vancouver’s return.