Adam Wainwright has pitched in his share of big games throughout a distinguished career. Taking the mound against an ace in a matchup with postseason implications, he delivered once more.
Wainwright put on another sharp performance to top Max Scherzer, right fielder Dexter Fowler made a sensational catch and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals, 5-1, on Wednesday.
“That’s as good as it gets right there in the regular season, competing against a future Hall of Famer and competing against a great quality team over there,” Wainwright said. “As far as competing, that’s every guy’s dream right there, competing against the best in this kind of atmosphere in September down the stretch. That’s the kind of stuff I live for.”
Wainwright (13-9) has won all four of his starts this month, allowing just one earned run in 27 innings. The 38-year-old righty limited the Nationals to an unearned run in seven innings.
Trailing by four, the Nationals put two on with one out in the eighth. Asdrúbal Cabrera hit a drive off Andrew Miller that had the distance to leave the park, but Fowler jumped and reached far over the wall to make the grab.
Tommy Edman and Matt Wieters homered for St. Louis, which began the day with a two-game division lead over Chicago and Milwaukee. The Cardinals play the Cubs seven times in their final 10 games, beginning with a four-game series at Wrigley Field that starts Thursday night.
Padres 2, Brewers 1 — At Milwaukee: Seth Mejias-Brean’s two-run homer in the third inning was enough to lift San Diego past playoff hopeful Milwaukee.
Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers in the sixth, and Milwaukee had the tying runner on base in the ninth inning. Padres reliever Kirby Yates shut down Milwaukee for his 41st save of the year.
Dinelson Lamet earned the win on six innings with just three hits allowed and 14 strikeouts.
Mets 7, Rockies 4 — At Denver: Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 49th homer, then drew a bases-loaded walk during a four-run rally in the ninth that sent New York over Colorado.
Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 4 — At Phoenix: Mike Leake worked effectively through traffic into the seventh inning, Domingo Leyba had two RBIs and Arizona rebounded from an ugly loss to beat Miami.
Phillies 4, Braves 1 — At Atlanta: Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer, Zach Eflin pitched seven smooth innings and Philadelphia won its second straight game over Atlanta, beating the NL East leaders.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 3, Twins 1 — At Minneapolis: Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada both drove in runs and Zack Collins homered in the ninth to lift Chicago past AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Eddie Rosario got a run back for the Twins in the sixth when his single to right drove in Nelson Cruz. The White Sox used eight pitchers, with Jace Fry earning the win on 1 2/3 innings and Alex Colome notching his 28th save with a 1-2-3 ninth.
Athletics 1, Royals 0 (11 innings) — At Oakland, Calif.: Mark Canha hit an RBI double with two outs in the 11th inning and Oakland edged Kansas City to hold its lead atop the AL wild-card race.
Angels 3, Yankees 2 — At New York: Relief pitcher Adam Ottavino sailed a 30-foot throw home on Albert Pujols’ tiebreaking chopper, and sloppy New York lost to Los Angeles with a chance to clinch the AL East.
Indians 2, Tigers 1 (10 innings) — At Cleveland: Yasiel Puig hit an RBI single off the top of the right field wall with two outs in the 10th inning and Cleveland kept up its playoff push, beating Detroit.
Astros 3, Rangers 2 — At Houston: Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve both homored for Houston as the Astros edged Texas.
INTERLEAGUE
Mariners 4, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Kyle Lewis hit his fifth home run since debuting Sept. 10, and Seattle beat Pittsburgh for its fourth straight win.
Giants 11, Red Sox 3 — At Boston: Stephen Vogt hit a two-run homer and San Francisco beat Boston, giving Bruce Bochy his 2,000th career victory as a manager in the majors.