INDIANAPOLIS — Chase Briscoe parked the No. 98 car on the front straightaway at Indianapolis, climbed out and scaled the catch fence with some crew members. He even kissed the bricks.
It was the kind of celebration that made team owner Tony Stewart proud.
The 25-year-old who grew up dreaming of racing at the Brickyard, just like Stewart, made a late pit-stop for tires pay off by retaking the lead, holding off AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric for the frantic few final laps and becoming the first Xfinity Series driver to win on Indy’s road course.
Justin Haley finished second, 1.1717 seconds behind Briscoe. Noah Gragson was third while Allmendinger and Cindric faded to fourth and fifth.
Dixon wins again in Indy — 12 years lat
INDIANAPOLIS — It took Scott Dixon 12 years to make a second trip to victory lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner ended what had been a frustrating quest for a second win at the Brickyard, beating Graham Rahal to the checkered flag by 19.9469 seconds Saturday and claiming his first IndyCar Grand Prix title.
BASEBALL
Yankees’ Tanaka hit in head by line drive, 2 players test positive for coronavirus
NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was alert and sent to a hospital after being hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of slugger Giancarlo Stanton during live batting practice Saturday, a frightening scene moments into the team’s first official summer camp workout.
Boone also announced that All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa tested positive for the coronavirus before traveling to New York and are self-isolating at home.
Marlins say 4 players test positive for virus
MIAMI — The Marlins have had four players in their 60-man roster pool test positive for the novel coronavirus, Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Saturday.
One result stems from Wednesday’s mandatory intake screening. Three more had previously tested positive within the past two weeks and have been in self-quarantine.
Nola, 2 other Phillies to COVID-19 injured list
PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola’s status for the start of the season is in question as the Phillies’ No. 1 starter was placed this week on the COVID-19 Injured List, according to a source.
Joe Girardi said Saturday that Nola, center fielder Adam Haseley, and catcher Christian Bethancourt had yet to report to summer camp but declined to explain why. All three, a source said, have been placed on the COVID-19 list.
Nola, Bethancourt, and Haseley join Scott Kingery, Tommy Hunter, Hector Neris, and Ranger Suarez on the list, which is for players who test positive for coronavirus, show symptoms, or come in contact with an infected person.
Padres’ Pham out of camp with virus
SAN DIEGO — The Padres were without one of their star players for the first full-squad workout of preseason summer camp Friday at Petco Park. Outfielder Tommy Pham tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic, and will need to test negative twice in a 24-hour period before he can take the field.
Ex-Phillies pitcher Brummett among 4 killed in plane crash
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.
Ex-pitcher Tyson Brummett, 35, of Salt Lake City, was flying the small plane, which left from the South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan and crashed near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon just before 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. A witness said the plane went into a downward corkscrew motion as it crashed.
BASKETBALL
Heat say 3 players have virus
Make it three Miami Heat players who have now tested positive for coronavirus, with the latest two players to test positive not expected to travel with the team when the rest of the roster leaves Wednesday for the NBA’s quarantine setting at Disney World. The South Florida Sun Sentinel confirmed through an NBA source that two most recent COVID-19 positive tests came from a testing round earlier this past week, before the Heat on Thursday shut down the practice court.