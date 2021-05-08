WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — University of Hartford sports are dropping from Division I to Division III.
The decision comes after the Hartford men’s basketball team this season won its first America East championship and played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, losing to eventual national champion Baylor in the first round.
Hartford President Gregory Woodward said the school wants to “transition to this new model for intercollegiate athletics.”
The discussion to downgrade to Division III has sparked marches on campus led by athletes and a petition from alumni to remain in Division I.
The Board of Regents said Thursday night’s vote came after a year of discussions. A consultants report released last month said the school could save more than $9 million a year by making the move.
The university said it will submit a formal request to the NCAA for reclassification in January 2022. It plans to stop offering athletic scholarships before the 2023-24 school year and hopes to complete the transition by Sept. 1, 2025.
The school joined Division I from Division II in the mid-1980s. It said it plans to honor all current scholarships and coaching contracts.
FOOTBALL
Vikings add Minnesota State tight end
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have signed tight end Shane Zylstra out of the NCAA Division II program at Minnesota State that produced two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen.
The Vikings announced Friday the addition of Zylstra, who went undrafted in 2020 after finishing as the career leader for the Mavericks with career receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. With 81 receptions in 2019, Zylstra broke the school record that was shared by Thielen (2012) and Chad Ellman (1996). Zylstra is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon Zylstra, who spent the 2018 season with the Vikings.
The Vikings signed Thielen in 2013 after he was invited to their rookie minicamp as a tryout player.
BASEBALL
Former manager Valentine running for mayor
STAMFORD, Conn. — Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine is taking a swing at politics, announcing Friday that he’s running for mayor of his Connecticut hometown.
Valentine, 70, who currently serves as the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, posted a video on social media and said he’ll run as an independent candidate in Stamford.
Reds place Votto on 10-day injured list
CLEVELAND — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a broken left thumb that could sideline him for a month.
Votto was struck on the thumb with a pitch by Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel on Wednesday. Votto is not expected to need surgery, but the team expects him to be out at least three weeks.
Indians C Perez to miss at least 2 months
CLEVELAND — A tiny crack in Roberto Pérez’s finger has turned into a large problem for the Indians.
Cleveland’s two-time Gold Glove catcher will miss at least two months after surgery Friday on a fractured right ring finger. There is no definitive timeline for Pérez’s recovery, but the Indians are planning to be without him for a significant period.
Pérez played in pain for several weeks with the fracture, which happened when he got crossed up by reliever James Karinchak on April 14 in Chicago. Pérez broke the finger on his throwing hand when he caught the pitch barehanded.
BASKETBALL
Pelicans’ Williamson out indefinitely
PHILADELPHIA — New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a fractured left finger.
The Pelicans made the announcement Friday before they played the Philadelphia 76ers. The Pelicans said a timetable for Williamson’s return would be determined upon further evaluation. He appeared to hurt the finger trying to grab a rebound Tuesday against Golden State.
He’s averaging 27 points and 7.2 rebounds in 61 games.
GOLF
Stricker in 4-way tie at Regions Tradition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Defending champion Steve Stricker birdied the final hole Friday for a 3-under 69 to move into a four-way tie for the lead halfway through the Regions Tradition.
Stricker joined Madison, Wisconsin, neighbor Jerry Kelly, Monday qualifier Alex Cejka and first-round leader Darren Clarke atop the leaderboard in the first of the PGA Tour Champions’ five majors.
Cejka, who made the field as the first alternate when Jay Haas withdrew, followed his opening 68 with a 69 at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Kelly had a 70 and Clarke shot 71 to get to 7 under.