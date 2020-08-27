José Abreu homered again, Dallas Keuchel followed Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter with six dominant innings, and the surging Chicago White Sox pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10-3, on Wednesday for their ninth win in 10 games.
Abreu’s 12th home run and seventh in five games, a two-run shot in the seventh, was Chicago’s fourth of the game and broke it open. Eloy Jiménez slugged a three-run homer, Danny Mendick lined a two-run drive and Edwin Encarnacion added a solo shot for Chicago, which leads the AL with 60 home runs.
Yoán Moncada doubled twice and Luis Robert and Nomar Mazara had RBIs.
“We were waiting for the last couple of years and now it’s happened: We have a really good team,” said Jiménez, who hit his 10th homer. “Anybody in the lineup can do damage or get the hit to win the ballgame.”
Keuchel (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven in his third straight win. The veteran left-hander worked briskly in a quick turnaround on a warm afternoon after Giolito shut down Pittsburgh 4-0 in the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed year on Tuesday night.
And Keuchel is happy to backed by the White Sox batters and not have to face them.
“We’ve got four or five guys in this lineup who are potential MVP candidates and that’s pretty scary,” he said. “I’m glad I’m on this side right now and we’ve got the ability to keep it going.”
Tigers 7, Cubs 6 — At Detroit: The Tigers scored five times in the bottom of the sixth inning to turn a one-run deficit into a 6-3 lead. Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run in the sixth, Anthony Rizzo drove in a pair of runs and the Cubs’ three-run rally in the ninth inning came up short.
Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea pitched the seventh inning for the Cubs (18-12). He allowed one run on three hits, including a Miguel Cabrera RBI single, and threw 14 of his 19 pitches for strikes. In six appearances this season, Rea is 0-0 with a 4.35 ERA and six strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings of work.
Braves 5-2, Yankees 1-1 — At Atlanta: Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Chad Green and Atlanta rallied to complete a doubleheader sweep. In the opener, Ian Anderson dazzled in his big league debut, holding the Yankees hitless into the sixth inning and ending Gerrit Cole’s 20-game winning streak.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Phillies 3, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Bryce Harper, who won the 2015 NL MVP during a seven-year stint with the Nationals, delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh to help the Phillies win their third in a row. The defending World Series champion Nationals have dropped three consecutive games to drop to a season-high six games under .500.
Mets 5, Marlins 4 — At New York: Wilson Ramos delivered a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth after Miami rallied for three runs in the top half of the inning. Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo homered for New York.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Indians 6, Twins 3 — At Cleveland: Tyler Naquin had an RBI double, Greg Allen drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Cesar Hernandez singled in a run to highlight a three-run bottom of the eighth inning to snap a 3-3 tie.
Blue Jays 9, Red Sox 1 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Rowdy Tellez drove in four runs with two homers and a double to lead Toronto. Vladimir Guererro Jr. hit a pair of doubles, including a three-run bouncer down the left field line which keyed a four-run seventh inning for Toronto (15-14).
Rays 4, Orioles 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Michael Perez hit a tie-breaking solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Tampa Bay. Brandon Lowe also homered for the Rays.
SOCIAL JUSTICE
Three games postponed — Three Major League Baseball games were postponed Wednesday as players across the sports landscape reacted in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin. Games between the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee, Seattle Mariners and Padres in San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants in San Francisco were called off hours before they were set to begin.
Chicago outfielder Jason Heyward was scratched from the lineup prior to the game. The Cubs said Heyward talked with manager David Ross and decided not to play.
• The Angels at Astros game was postponed due to the threat of a hurricane in the Houston area.