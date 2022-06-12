LAS VEGAS — A Nevada woman has lost her bid in a U.S. court to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money she received after claiming he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.
U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court on Friday to punish the woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, for “bad-faith conduct” and the use of leaked and stolen documents detailing attorney-client discussions between Ronaldo and his lawyers. Dorsey said that tainted the case beyond redemption.
Dorsey said in her 42-page order that dismissing a case outright with no option to file it again is a severe sanction, but said Ronaldo had been harmed by Stovall’s conduct.
“I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith, and simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of (plaintiff Kathryn) Mayorga’s claims,” the ruling said. “Harsh sanctions are merited.”
BASEBALL
Cubs place Miley back on injured list
NEW YORK — The Chicago Cubs placed pitcher Wade Miley on the injured list Saturday with a left shoulder strain, one day after the veteran was activated.
Miley threw 30 of 42 pitches for strikes in three scoreless innings Friday night at Yankee Stadium. He was pulled after throwing a few warmup pitches to start the fourth. Miley said he was injured throwing a pitch in the second inning.
Dodgers ace Buehler headed to IL
SAN FRANCISCO — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right forearm strain, and the team awaited MRI results to determine the severity.
Buehler left Friday night’s start at San Francisco after four innings when his elbow began bothering him. After the game, Buehler said he’s dealt with occasional soreness in his elbow in recent years, and he expressed concern.
BASKETBALL
Illinois’ Grandison transferring to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. — Jacob Grandison, a 6-6 small forward who hit 41% of his 3-pointers at Illinois last season, committed to Duke on Saturday as a transfer with immediate eligibility.
Grandison averaged 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds last season, starting 23 of the 30 games he played as Illinois went 23-10 and shared the Big Ten regular-season championship.
AUTO RACING
Rossi wins pole at Road America
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Alexander Rossi won his first pole in three years and will now try to snap a losing streak that dates just as long.
Rossi will start from the pole Sunday at Road America, site of his last IndyCar Series victory 44 races ago on June 23, 2019.
Rossi turned a lap in Saturday qualifying of 1 minute, 44.8656 seconds on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile permanent road course considered one of the best in the world. His lap put the Andretti Autosport driver on pole for the first time since Belle Isle in 2019, three weeks before his last win.
LeClerc starting 1st in Azerbaijan GP
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Charles Leclerc is back on pole. Now comes the tricky task of converting it into a win.
Leclerc won the pole for the fourth consecutive race with a blistering lap around the Baku street circuit in Azerbaijan on Saturday, but the Ferrari driver failed to convert any of his last three pole positions into victories.
GOLF
Kaymer withdraws from U.S. Open
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Martin Kaymer has withdrawn from the U.S. Open next week at The Country citing an injury, after closing with a 69 in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational this week outside London. He was replaced in the field by David Lingmerth, the first alternate from the Columbus, Ohio, qualifier.
Finau, McIlroy lead Canadian Open
TORONTO — Tony Finau birdied the final hole Saturday for an 8-under 62 and a share of the RBC Canadian Open lead with defending champion Rory McIlroy.
McIlroy had a 65 to match Finau at 11-under 199 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club.
Thonchai, Jimenez share Champions lead
MADISON, Wis. — Thongchai Jaidee shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the second-round lead with Miguel Angel Jimenez in the PGA Tour Champions’ American Family Insurance Championship.
Thongchai birdied Nos. 14-16 and closed the bogey-free round at University Ridge with two pars. The 52-year-old Thai player is winless on the 50-and-over tour. He has 19 international victories.
