Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks, 105-95, Sunday in Boston for their eighth straight win.
Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13.
Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela pulled down 17 rebounds for the Hawks, who lost for the fourth time in five games.
The Celtics, who lost their first two against the Hawks this season, trailed 55-45 at halftime and allowed an early basket by Young to start the third.
Boston responded with a 12-0 run and dominated the rest of the period. The Celtics made 13 of 18 shots in the third and outscored the Hawks 42-23. Tatum scored 16, hitting a pair of 3-pointers late in the period and adding a dunk with three seconds remaining to put the Celtics up 87-78.
Tatum wasn’t done. After the Hawks pulled within 89-84, Tatum hit a turnaround jumper, then another 3-pointer to stretch the lead back to 94-84 with 6:32 left and prompted the Hawks to call a timeout.
Timberwolves 129, Pacers 120 — At Indianapolis: Anthony Edwards celebrated a milestone by scoring 37 points and leading Minnesota to the win. Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark when he made his first basket of the game. The second-year forward is 20 years, 192 days old. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the only younger players to achieve the feat.