Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a season-high 35 points and Indiana earned its first regular-season win over Illinois since 2019 with an 80-65 victory on Thursday night in Champaign, Ill.

Indiana shot a season-high 61.8% from the field, knocking down 34 of 55 attempts, including 3 of 9 from distance. The Hoosiers grabbed the lead on Jordon Geronimo's 3 more than three minutes into the game.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.