Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a season-high 35 points and Indiana earned its first regular-season win over Illinois since 2019 with an 80-65 victory on Thursday night in Champaign, Ill.
Indiana shot a season-high 61.8% from the field, knocking down 34 of 55 attempts, including 3 of 9 from distance. The Hoosiers grabbed the lead on Jordon Geronimo's 3 more than three minutes into the game.
Indiana (12-6, 3-4 Big 10) led by as many as 19 in the first half, but Illinois rallied. Terrence Shannon Jr. hit two 3-pointers and RJ Melendez hit a 3 at the first-half buzzer to get within 10, 43-33. Sencire Harris' layup to start the second half got the Illini within single digits, but Jackson-Davis dunked and his jumper with 10:48 left made it a 20-point lead, 64-44.
Jackson-Davis hit 15 of 19 shots from the field, grabbed nine rebounds and added five assists and three blocked shots. Geronimo added 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds with three blocked shots. Trey Galloway and Jalen Hood-Schifino added 11 and 10 points, respectively,
Shannon finished with 26 points to lead Illinois (13-6, 4-4). Melendez added 10 points.
No. 3 Purdue 61, Minnesota 39 — At Minneapolis: Braden Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help Purdue overwhelm Minnesota.
Loyola Marymount 68, No. 6 Gonzaga 67 — At Spokane, Wash.: Cam Shelton banked in a go-ahead runner with 13 seconds left and Loyola Marymount snapped Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak.
No. 11 Arizona 81, Southern California 66 — At Tucson, Ariz.: Courtney Ramey scored 16 points, Azoulas Tubelis had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Arizona used a revamped lineup to beat Southern California.
No. 18 College of Charleston 69, Monmouth 55 — At West Long Branch, N.J.: Reyne Smith made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Dalton Bolon added 15 points and College of Charleston beat Monmouth for its 19th straight victory.
Michigan State 70, No. 23 Rutgers 57 — At East Lansing, Mich.: A.J. Hoggard had 16 points and seven assists and Michigan State beat Rutgers.
No. 24 Florida Atlantic 83, Texas-San Antonio 64 — At San Antonio: Johnell Davis scored 14 points off the bench, Brandon Weatherspoon had 12 points and Florida Atlantic won its 17th straight game.
