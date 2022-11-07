Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the visiting Chicago Bulls, 113-104, on Sunday.
O.G. Anunoby scored 22 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 12 and Christian Koloko added career highs of 11 points and six blocks.
VanVleet returned after missing three games because of a sore lower back. He made five of Toronto’s 10 3-pointers.
“You always want your point guard in the lineup,” Koloko said. “We need him. He’s one of our best shooters.”
Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Alex Caruso had a career-high 11 rebounds and 11 assists and DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points for the Bulls, who lost their second straight.
DeRozan shot 7 for 9, matching his season low for field goal attempts.
Cavaliers 114, Lakers 100 — At Los Angeles: Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt’s return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled to their eighth consecutive victory. LeBron James scored 27 points, but lost to his hometown Cavaliers for only the second time in 19 meetings during his 20-year NBA career.
Grizzlies 103, Wizards 97 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Memphis held on to beat Washington.
