Eastern Illinois center Nick Ellington shoots the ball as Iowa guard Tony Perkins, left, and forward Filip Rebraca (0) defend during an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.(Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

 Joseph Cress Iowa City Press-Citizen

IOWA CITY — Kinyon Hodges scored 22 points, Caleb Donaldson added 16 and Eastern Illinois used red-hot shooting in the second half to upset cold-shooting Iowa, 92-83, on Wednesday.

It was the fourth Power Five win for the Panthers, the others coming in 1974, 1987 and 2019. It was also their second win, and first in 35 years, over a Big Ten team.

