Kris Murray had 28 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and two blocks to help Iowa beat Minnesota, 68-56, on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis to hand the Golden Gophers their eighth consecutive loss.
Filip Rebraca added 16 points and eight rebounds for Iowa (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten Conference).
The Hawkeyes, who had their three-game win streak snapped by an 87-83 loss at No. 1 Purdue last time out, never trailed against Minnesota.
Tony Perkins hit a jumper to open the scoring, then followed with a three-point play to spark an 18-6 opening run that included six points by Rebraca. The Gophers cut their deficit to two points on three occasions — the last coming when Joshua Ola-Joseph hit a 3-pointer that made it 39-37 with 16:53 — but got no closer.
Murray hit a 3-pointer and then threw down a dunk to cap a 10-1 run that gave Iowa a 66-52 lead with 2:54 to play.
No. 15 Miami 80, North Carolina 72 — At Chapel Hill, N.C.: Jordan Miller had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Miami took over after halftime then had to hold off a late rally to beat North Carolina.
WOMEN
No. 22 Iowa State 66, No. 17 Texas 61 — At Ames, Iowa: Ashley Joens scored 24 points, Emily Ryan had 12 points and eight assists and Iowa State beat Texas to snap a three-game losing streak.
Lexi Donarski had 11 points and Fritz scored 10 for Iowa State (16-7, 8-5 Big 12). Donarski and Joens had three 3-pointers apiece as the Cyclones went 8 of 15.
No. 5 Iowa 111, Rutgers 57 — At Iowa City Molly Davis scored a season-high 17 points, Caitlin Clark added 15 points and 10 assists, and Iowa handily defeated Rutgers on Sunday.
