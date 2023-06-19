IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing
Alex Palou, of Spain, won Sunday at Road America for his third IndyCar title in his last four events.

 Michael Conroy The Associated Press file

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Alex Palou started the weekend at Road America with a car-damaging crash and rallied to end it with his third victory in the last four IndyCar races.

That’s how well things have been going for the Spaniard in his remarkable first half to the IndyCar season.