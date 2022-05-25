The NFL has expanded the Rooney Rule again, this time to include quarterbacks coaches in a further effort to diversify the coaching ranks.
The change was announced Tuesday at the owners meeting in Atlanta by Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer. The oft-criticized Rooney Rule, adopted in 2003 to enhance opportunities for minorities to gain head coaching jobs and enhanced several times to include front office positions, now will requires one minority or female candidate from another team to be interviewed for quarterbacks coach. Previously, the rule covered head coach, general manager and all coordinator jobs.
Such current head coaches as Zac Taylor of the Bengals, Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers, and Brian Daboll of the Giants have advanced from QB coach to the top spot.
In March, the owners approved for this season that all 32 clubs must employ a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach. The person will receive a one-year contract and work closely with the head coach and offensive staff to gain experience.
An additional change made Tuesday forbids teams from conducting head coach interviews with candidates from other NFL teams until the third day after the season ends — if the candidate’s team is not in the playoffs. For potential hires who are in wild-card round games, there will be a two-day hiatus following their game before interviews.
Ravens sign cornerback Fuller
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with cornerback Kyle Fuller.
The Ravens announced the move Tuesday.
Fuller spent last season with the Denver Broncos. Prior to that, he played in 80 games for the Chicago Bears from 2014-20, intercepting 19 passes.
Nebraska ending TD balloon release
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s gameday tradition of fans releasing helium-filled red balloons to celebrate the Cornhuskers’ first touchdown is ending.
Balloons have been handed out to fans near the stadium entrance before games since the early 1960s. Athletic director Trev Alberts said on his radio show Monday night a global shortage of helium led to the decision to end the practice.
BASKETBALL
Giannis leads way on All-NBA 1st team
NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo, fellow two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum were voted first-team All-NBA on Tuesday, the first time in 67 years all five players were age 27 or younger.
Milwaukee’s Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive all 100 possible first-team votes and finished with 500 points in his fourth consecutive first-team selection. Denver’s Jokic and Dallas’ Doncic each received 88 first-team votes and 476 points.
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, the NBA’s leading scorer and runner-up to Jokic for MVP, led the second team. He was joined by Ja Morant, winner of the Most Improved Player award, Durant, Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan.
Bulls’ LaVine expects full recovery after surgeryCHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine underwent left knee arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday and the team said it was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery.
LaVine averaged 24.4 points and made his second straight NBA All-Star team last year, which ended with his first trip to the playoffs in his eighth year as a pro. The Bulls lost in the first round to Milwaukee in five games.
LaVine’s four-year, $78 million contract is up and he said last month that he plans to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.
HOCKEY
U.S. into quarterfinals at worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — The United States secured a quarterfinal spot at the ice hockey world championship on the last day of group play Tuesday. It only gets harder from here.
The U.S. knew it would qualify before stepping onto the ice against Norway, thanks to Sweden’s 1-0 win over Latvia earlier in the day. With the pressure off, the U.S. beat the Norwegians, 4-2, with two assists from Alex Galchenyuk, to get back into the groove after its loss to the Czech Republic the day before.
That sets up a tricky quarterfinal against in-form Switzerland, which beat Germany, 4-3, in a shootout to qualify with seven wins from seven games, the only team still unbeaten.
Rangers top Hurricanes, tie series at 2-2
NEW YORK — Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists, and Frank Vatrano and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1, in Game 4 Tuesday night, evening the second-round series.
Mika Zibanejad also scored, Ryan Lindgren had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for the Rangers, who won their fifth straight at home in the postseason. In the series, New York won two at home after opening with two losses at Carolina.
Antti Raanta had 24 saves for the Hurricanes, who fell to 0-5 on the road in the postseason to go with their 6-0 mark at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.