Soul Cap Swimming
Buy Now

FILE - Simone Manuel, of United States, swims in a women's 50-meter freestyle heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Soul Cap has gotten the green light from swimming's top governing body, which figures to be a huge step toward bringing more diversity to a largely white sport. The oversized cap, which is designed to make it more comfortable for Black swimmers to hit the water with natural hair, will likely have its biggest influence at the grassroots level. That, in turn, could lead to more swimmers of color reaching the sport's highest echelons in the generations to come. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

 Gregory Bull

INDIANAPOLIS — The Soul Cap has gotten the green light from swimming's top governing body, which figures to be a huge step toward bringing more diversity to a largely white sport.

You'll have to look beyond the Olympics and world championships to spot its biggest impact.

Recommended for you