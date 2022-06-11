LAS VEGAS — Lawyers for ex-Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs are asking a judge to throw out evidence that prosecutors say shows Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice legal limit while speeding at 156 mph (251 kph) on a city street before a fiery crash that killed a woman in November.
In a court filing that effectively delayed a preliminary hearing of evidence, Ruggs’ defense team argues police didn’t have a legal reason to ask a judge to authorize a warrant to obtain Ruggs’ blood.
“True probable cause did not exist,” attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a document submitted May 23 to Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman. “The mere fact of Mr. Ruggs’s involvement in a fatal vehicle collision does not, in itself, give rise to probable cause to believe he was driving under the influence of alcohol.”
Ruggs was hospitalized and no field sobriety test was performed at the crash scene to determine if he was impaired, the document said. It notes that a police officer asked his sergeant what to do without an impairment finding.
The unnamed sergeant is recorded on body-worn camera audio responding that, “driving behavior and death alone is going to get you a warrant all day,” the court filing said.
BASEBALL
Twins prospect Lewis headed for ACL surgery
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis will have reconstructive ACL surgery on his right knee for the second year in a row, yet another season-ending setback for the team’s top prospect.
The Twins announced the news before they played Tampa Bay on Friday night. Lewis will have the procedure later this month and need a full year to recover. He was hurt in the game on May 29 in a third-inning collision with the wall.
Rangers’ Otto scratched, goes on COVID list
CHICAGO — The Texas Rangers have put right-hander Glenn Otto, who had been scheduled to start Friday night against the White Sox, on the COVID-19-related injured list.
The Rangers made the move before the game in Chicago. Catcher Mitch Garver also was put on the list.
Righty Matt Bush will start instead of Otto in what’s become a bullpen game. Right-handers Tyson Miller and Jésus Tinoco were added as replacements from Triple-A Round Rock.
Braves claim 1B Ford off waivers from Seattle
ATLANTA — First baseman Mike Ford was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves from the Seattle Mariners on Friday.
Ford, who played 101 games with the New York Yankees from 2019-21, was designated for assignment by Seattle on Sunday. The Braves optioned Ford, 29, to Triple-A Gwinnett.
BASKETBALL
Hornets to hire Atkinson as coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to become their next head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The 55-year-old Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets as the organization was undergoing a rebuilding process.
HOCKEY
Sabres acquire goalie Bishop from Stars
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres acquired goalie Ben Bishop in a trade with the Dallas Stars on Friday in a salary cap-related paperwork move involving a veteran who is not expected to play again because of degenerative right knee injury.
The Sabres add the final year of Bishop’s contract, which represents nearly a $5 million cap hit to boost their payroll closer to the NHL’s $60 million minimum. Buffalo, which also acquired a seventh-round pick in next month’s draft, was projected to be nearly $20 million under the cap floor before acquiring Bishop.
GOLF
Clark leads Canadian Open into weekend
TORONTO — Wyndham Clark closed with an unlikely par save Friday to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Rory McIlroy and four other players into the weekend in the RBC Canadian Open.
After bogeying Nos. 15 and 16 in windy conditions at St. George’s, Clark got up-and-down from about 50 feet from a semi-plugged lie on the downslope in a greenside bunker on the par-4 18th. He was 7 under after an even-par 70.
Flesch shoots 65, leads in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Steve Flesch shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge.
Kyriacou leads LPGA Classic by a stroke
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Australian rookie Stephanie Kyriacou shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sweden’s Frida Kinhult was a stroke back.
