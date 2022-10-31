Dustin Johnson watched the final putt of his season roll in, pumped his right fist and waited for the party to begin. Another big celebration. Another big check, too.
Johnson drove the green on the 370-yard par-4 16th to set up an easy birdie that provided a bit of breathing room, Patrick Reed birdied his last hole to put their squad ahead for good and 4Aces GC captured the season-ending LIV Golf team championship at Trump National Doral on Sunday by one shot over Cameron Smith and Punch GC.
The victory capped a monster earnings year for Johnson, by far the biggest money winner in the first year of Saudi-funded LIV. Including his $18 million for winning the season-long individual title, Johnson finished with $35,637,767.
Johnson (70), Reed (70), Talor Gooch (71) and Pat Perez (70) were a combined 7-under 281 and split the $16 million.
Cameron Smith (65), Matt Jones (70), Wade Ormsby (73) and Marc Leishman (74) finished at 6 under, splitting $8 million. Smash GC — Brooks Koepka (74), Peter Uihlein (75), Jason Kokrak (68) and Chase Koepka (75) — ended 4 over and split $6 million.
Stinger GC, the South African team of Louis Oosthuizen (71), Charl Schwartzel (71), Hennie du Plessis (76) and Branden Grace (80), finished at 10 over and split $4 million.
Power wins PGA event — At Southampton, Bermuda: Seamus Power did enough right and left all the mistakes to PGA Tour rookie Ben Griffin on Sunday to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for his second tour title.
Power took the lead for good with a 25-foot birdie putt at the 14th. A bogey on the final hole gave the Irishman a 1-under 70 and a one-shot victory over Thomas Detry, who earlier had holed a bunker shot on the 18th for birdie and a 67.
Smith wins on European Tour — At Vilamoura, Portugal: Jordan Smith led from start to finish to win the Portugal Masters on Sunday for his first European tour victory in more than five years.
Smith shot an 8-under 63 to finish the tournament at 30 under. The Englishman ended three shots ahead of Gavin Green, who was trying to give Malaysia its first European tour win.
Crowe qualifies for Masters — At Chonburi, Thailand: Harrison Crowe of Australia won the Asia-Pacific Amateur on Sunday by saving par from behind the 18th green, sending him to the Masters and the British Open next year. Crowe closed with an even-par 72 at Amata Spring Country Club to hold off Bo Jin of China, who was poised to win until he missed the island green on the par-3 17th and made double bogey.
That gave the 21-year-old Aussie a one-shot lead going to the 18th. His approach on the 477-yard closing hole was headed left, but he hit it well enough that it narrowly cleared the water. Crowe played a superb pitch just onto the green, and it rolled out to a few feet that set up the winning par.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.