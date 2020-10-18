The New England Patriots went back to work Saturday in preparation for their twice-postponed game against Denver even as they added three more players to the COVID-19 injury list.
Offensive lineman Shaquille Mason and defensive lineman Derek Rivers were added to the list on Saturday, as was running back Sony Michel, who was already on injured reserve with a leg injury. The moves come a day after center James Ferentz was added to the COVID-19 list, prompting the team to cancel practice Friday and close its facility.
A Patriots spokesman said Saturday the team was proceeding with its usual day-before walkthrough, but all meetings would be virtual. The game against the Broncos was originally scheduled for Oct. 11, then pushed back one day and then rescheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. after a fourth Patriot tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Broncos had COVID-19 news of their own Saturday: Running backs coach Curtis Modkins has tested positive and won’t make the trip to New England. He is in isolation and has no symptoms.
Elsewhere, the Jacksonville Jaguars said that a practice-squad player tested positive. The team placed 12 players on the practice squad COVID-19 list, 11 of them because they have been in close proximity with the infected teammate. The Jaguars also placed defensive end Josh Mauro on the regular COVID-19 list. He had been suspended the first five weeks of the regular season but rejoined the team Monday and spent the week with the practice squad.
Chiefs’ Watkins won’t play Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will play Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills without wide receiver Sammy Watkins after officially ruling him out for Week 6.
The designation doesn’t come as a big surprise because Watkins missed three straight days of practice. Watkins injured his hamstring in Week 5 and was unable to finish the game.
Second-year pro Mecole Hardman is expected to step in for Watkins, while Byron Pringle continues in his role as a backup wide receiver and core special teams contributor.
Ravens place Williams on COVID list
The Baltimore Ravens have placed defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The team isn’t saying whether Williams tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who is infected with the virus. The 6-foot-1, 336-pound Williams is a key figure in the Baltimore run defense. The eight-year veteran ranks ninth on the team with 15 tackles.
Cowboys LB Vander Esch cleared to play
FRISCO, Texas — Roughly five weeks a suffering a fractured collarbone in the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has been cleared to return to the field, per a source.
All signs are pointing to Vander Esch being on the field when the Cowboys (2-3) take on the Arizona Cardinals (3-2) Monday night. Even it’s just a limited role on passing downs, the return of the Pro Bowl linebacker will be welcomed by a Cowboys defense that ranks 27th overall and last in points allowed.
Lions activate offensive lineman Dahl
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions activated guard Joe Dahl from injured reserve and signed quarterback David Blough from the practice squad to the active roster.
The Lions announced the moves Saturday, a day before Detroit’s game at Jacksonville. The Lions also elevated tight end Isaac Nauta from the practice squad and released cornerback Chris Jones.
Jets activate pair off injured reserve
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have activated wide receiver Vyncint Smith and linebacker Blake Cashman from the injured reserve list in time for both to play against the AFC East-rival Dolphins at Miami. The team also announced Saturday it elevated quarterback Mike White from the practice squad.
Florida coach says he tested positive
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — University of Florida coach Dan Mullen announced Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest person impacted by the outbreak within the Gators football program.
Mullen said his initial positive test result was confirmed.
AUTO RACING
Moffitt clinches spot in Truck Series finale
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brett Moffitt wasn’t about to finish second again — not with a spot in the NASCAR Truck Series finale on the line. So when Zane Smith tried to pass him with three laps to go, Moffitt moved down ever so slightly and sent his teammate into a spin along the backstretch. Then, the 28-year-old from Iowa held off a field full of playoff contenders, winning a two-lap shootout to the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway on Saturday.
TENNIS
Zverev, Auger-Aliassime to Cologne final
COLOGNE, Germany — Alexander Zverev moved one win from a third title in his native Germany on Saturday and will play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Cologne Indoors tournament. Top-seeded Zverev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7-5, 7-6 (3), in the semifinals. The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime also beat a Spanish opponent, second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
Rublev vs. Coric for St. Petersburg title
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Andrey Rublev and Borna Coric overcame Canadian opposition to reach the final of the St. Petersburg Open on Saturday. Third-seeded Rublev rallied to beat second-seeded Denis Shapovalov, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Coric also recovered in the semifinals to beat Milos Raonic, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Cecchinato, Djere to play for title
SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, Sardinia — Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato routed Serbian qualifier Danilo Petrovi, 6-1, 6-0, Saturday in the Sardegna Open to reach his first final in 20 months. Cecchinato’s opponent in Sunday’s final will be Laslo Djere, a Serbian who won his semifinal when Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti retired with an arm injury.